Harmonic Reaches New Encoding Milestone With 100,000 Channels of Electra(TM) Encoder Shipped

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Aug. 26, 2014 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announced that the company has surpassed 100,000 channels shipped with its Electra(TM) broadcast encoder family. This reinforces Harmonic's position as the market-leading provider of video compression solutions. Since its launch in 2004, the Electra platform has been deployed by broadcast, satellite, telco, and cable operators worldwide to deliver SD, HD, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4 AVC services.

"The video compression market is very competitive and Harmonic's 100,000 channel milestone is a testament to the great team at Harmonic." said Michelle Abraham, senior analyst at SNL Kagan. "Furthermore, the company's latest virtualized video vision illustrates that they are not resting on their laurels. Compression gains in conjunction with functional integration is a requirement to compete in this era of fast-paced technological advances."

At IBC2014, stand 1.B20, Harmonic will showcase its Electra 9200 universal multiservice encoder, as well as the latest member in the Electra encoding family -- the Electra XVM virtualized media processor. Powered by the new Harmonic VOS(TM) platform, the Electra XVM is the industry's first software-based, broadcast-ready media processing platform. The Electra XVM virtualized media processor transforms content playout, distribution, and multiplatform service delivery by integrating real-time encoding, high-quality branding and graphics, and transport stream playout for broadcast and multiscreen services, providing operators with unparalleled function integration, increased operational flexibility, and scalability. At the heart of the Electra XVM processor is Harmonic's PURE Compression Engine(TM) technology, which utilizes Harmonic's experience in video compression algorithms and associated technologies to deliver superior video quality at minimum bandwidth.

"Over the past 10 years, Harmonic's Electra encoders have evolved continuously, maintaining leadership in a rapidly changing market place," said Neil Brydon, director, product line management for compression and stream processing, at Harmonic. "Key to the Electra's success is Harmonic's unwavering passion for video quality innovation coupled with advanced function integration."

