RTW Launches Online Store on Company Website

Customers Can Now Purchase Selected RTW Products Directly from Relaunched Corporate Website

COLOGNE, GERMANY, AUGUST 25, 2014 - RTW, the market leader in visual audio meters and monitoring devices, is pleased to announce the launch of its new online store, operated by asknet, where customers can purchase a selection of RTW products directly from the company’s website. Now, by clicking the “Shop” icon on the recently relaunched RTW.com homepage, customers can buy a range of RTW metering and loudness tools.

With so much technology now available for download from the Web, RTW saw an opportunity to serve its customers even more promptly and efficiently. It chose asknet, a major worldwide provider of e-commerce solutions, to create and power the store because it enables RTW to sell its products in 26 different languages and more than 30 currencies. This allows the company to reach the widest customer base as possible. Among the products available to purchase through the online portal are models from the company’s smart line of specialized meters, the TM3 Smart and TM3-3G Smart and the recently released Masterclass Plugins Loudness Tools software, with more units being added later this year.

“At RTW, we strive to make exceptional metering products accessible to a wide range of customers, from traditional broadcasters and sound technicians to musicians and music producers,” says Andreas Tweitmann, managing director, RTW. “As with our development of the Masterclass Plugins Loudness Tools earlier this year, the launch of our new online store makes it easier for RTW customers around the world to take advantage of world-class monitoring quickly and easily. It demonstrates yet again, RTW’s commitment not just to engineering great products, but also to exceptional customer service.”

The store operates similarly to most conventional online stores, making it familiar and intuitive for users. Customers can view and select items of interest, read product details and put them in a shopping cart. As the shopping cart is displayed at the top right of the page, customers can easily view the products they have selected.

Another special feature of the successful integration of RTW’s and asknet’s system is the web price service, which ensures that data exchanged between the asknet shop database and the RTW website is updated so that store prices in the product description are always displayed correctly in all currencies on the RTW website as well.

If there are different prices in the shop than what appears on the main portion of the RTW website, it could confuse potential customers and most likely cause them to cancel the purchase. As the eCommerce specialist pays attention to precisely these subtle details, asknet’s online stores attain above-average conversion rates.

The online store’s launch coincides with RTW’s unveiling of its revamped website and updated url, www.rtw.com, which helps customers find the company website more easily.

Aboutasknet:

Asknet, a leading global provider for customized e-commerce solutions allows merchants to sell into more than 190 countries around the globe. asknet's e-commerce gateway exceeds market standards for software and digital media distribution. The company develops and maintains portals for software distribution and supplies 80% of all German universities with software products. asknet acts as a large account reseller for Adobe and Microsoft in the Academic Market. asknet offers students a wide range of software downloads for personal use through its leading Internet platform studyhouse.de. asknet’s customers include numerous providers of specialty software and licensing products including ABBYY, CyberLink, F-Secure, HBO, Nero, NetObjects, Norman, Panda Security and Steinberg Media Technologies. asknet was founded in 1995 as a spin-off of the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT, formerly the University of Karlsruhe). In 2013 the company’s transaction revenues amounted to around 96 million euros. For more information, visit www.asknet.com.

About RTW

RTW, based in Cologne (Germany), has nearly 50 years of experience in designing, producing, and marketing advanced recording-studio equipment, leading and innovating the market for high quality audio metering and monitoring tools. RTW operates a worldwide distribution and service network. For more information on RTW, visit www.rtw.com, www.facebook.com/rtw.de or call +49 221 709130.