Cobalt Prepares to Introduce European Market to A Significant Number of NEW Products at IBC 2014

Urbana, IL – Cobalt Digital (www.CobaltDigital.com), manufacturer of award-winning 3G/HD/SD-SDI conversion gear for broadcast environments, has revealed plans to roll out a record-breaking number of product launches in Stand 10.B44 at this year’s IBC exhibition taking place from 12 – 16 September 2014. Topping the lengthy list of launches are numerous openGear® cards including a quint-split multi-image display processor, a high-quality down-converter, embedder/de-embedder, DA, a MPEG multi-standard broadcast transcoder, and several fibre optic cards. The outrageously popular Blue Box Group™ is also being expanded with many new units, and Cobalt’s SPOTCHECK® loudness measurement/compliance monitoring system will be sporting numerous upgrades at the show.

“We’re excited to bring over 13 new and enhanced products to IBC, the premier international show devoted to professionals engaged in creating, managing and delivering media,” says Chris Shaw, EVP sales and marketing, Cobalt Digital. “Our customers play a critical role in our development process and we’re thrilled to respond with reasonably priced solutions that target exactly what they need to keep them technically advanced and financially sound.”

NEW openGear® CARDS

9970-QS 3G/HD/SD-SDI/CVBS Quint-Split Multi-Image Display Processor

Cobalt Digital will debut the 9970-QS 3G/HD/SD-SDI/CVBS Quint-Split Multi-Image Display Processor. A single processor is capable of auto-detecting and displaying up to five independent 3G/HD/SD/Composite inputs and multiple processor cards can be cascaded to provide additional input source capacity. An Ethernet-based GUI control enables intuitive set-up of video windows and advanced on-screen graphics, and a simultaneous display output over SDI and HDMI supports flexible system design and easy integration. The 9970-QS is ideal for outside broadcast vehicles and production control rooms.

9902-DC-4K UHDTV High-Quality Down Converter

Cobalt’s reputation for high-quality down-converters grows with the introduction of its Quad 3G-SDI 1080p 50/60Hz (UHDTV) to HD 50/60Hz or SD 50/60Hz. The card makes copies of the down converted output TO 3G/SDI/ HDMI, and features a timecode burn-in window and user defined character insertion.

9950-EMDE-ANCEmbedder/De-Embedder

The new 9950-EMDE Embedder/De-Embedder provides multiple serial RS-232/422 and GPIO to/from ancillary data insertion and extraction. An IP (RJ-45) I/O option is also available.

9910DA-4Q-3G-RCK 3G/HD/SD/ASI Partitionable Multirate Reclocking Distribution Amplifier

This single DA card can be configured as 1x16, 2x8, 4x4, or 1x8 and 2x4. Designed for 4K applications and high-density base band or ASI distribution, the 9910DA-4Q-RCK is capable of receiving 3G input signals up to 120m on 1694A cable. As a safety feature it will automatically perform a switch over from any of the four inputs, upon loss of signal. Amazing configurability, and loss of signal source switching for peace of mind.

9990-TRX-MPEG Multi-standard Broadcast Transcoders

Cobalt’s new 9990-TRX-MPEG multi-standard broadcast transcoders target MPEG-2 to MPEG4 AVC and MPEG-4 AVC to MPEG-2, and media conversion to and from ASI and IP. Up to 40x channels of real time transcoding can be accomplished in a 2RU openGear frame. The card offers MPEG-1 Layer II, AAC, and AC-3 audio support

Cobalt is also extending its series of fibre cards for openGear with a number of new solutions, including:

9420LT/LR Fibre Optic L-BAND Transmitters and Receivers

·Remote antennae extension over fiber up to 30km

·25dB Tx and Rx Adjustable Gain Range

·One 2RU openGear frame houses up to 20x transmitter or receiver cards

·1310nm, 1550nm, and CWDM laser options

9450GT Fibre Optic Gigabit Ethernet Transceivers

·4 x Port (RJ-45) Ethernet Switch with copper extension over 2 x LC fibers

·Point-to-point and CWDM laser options with support of distances up to 80km.

9490CWDM Fibre Optic Multiplexers

•Available in 4, 8, 12, 16 channel configurations

•Fully passive design has no active components for maximum reliability

BBG-1000 SERIES

Cobalt’s user-friendly Blue Box Group™ offers peak performance from compact conversion modules at a low-cost. The series will be expanded to include numerous new models, Including:

BBG-1002-DC-4K UHDTV Downconverter

Cobalt is introducing IBC attendees to a standalone high-quality UHDTV downconverter from the Blue Box Group. The BBG-1002-DC-4K Quad 3G-SDI converts 1080p 50/60 (UHDTV) to HD 50/60Hz or SD 50/60Hz and offers simultaneous SDI and HDMI ouputs for extended capabilities. The unit can be rack-mounted for 3x paths of downconversion in 1RU.

BBG-1070-QS 3G/HD/SD-SDI/CVBS Standalone Quint-Split Multi-Image Display Processor

Also new to the global market is the standalone version (1/3 Rack Width) of the quint-split multi-image display processor. The BBG-1070-QS 3G/HD/SD-SDI/CVBS can auto-detect and display up to 5x independent 3G/HD/SD/composite inputs on one unit. An Ethernet based GUI control facilitates intuitive set-up of video windows and advanced on-screen graphics. A simultaneous display output over SDI and HDMI allows flexible system design and easy infrastructure integration. Rack-mounted units can be cascaded for up to 13x Inputs in 1RU.

BBG-1090-TRX-MPEG Standalone Multistandard Broadcast Transcoders

The new BBG-1090 TRX-MPEG converts MPEG-2 to MPEG4 AVC and MPEG-4 AVC to MPEG-2, and media conversion to and from ASI and IP. Three units can be rack-mounted for up to twelve channels of real time transcoding in 1RU. The modules support MPEG-1 Layer II, AAC, and AC-3 audio.

More Blue Box Group™ BBG Series Launches

Small form factor Audio Embedders and De-Embedders will be debuted, including:

·BBG-EM-AA 3G/HD/SD eight Channel Balanced Analogue Audio Embedder

·BBG-DE-AA 3G/HD/SD eight Channel Balanced Analogue Audio Embedder

·BBG-EMDE-AES 3G/HD/SD sixteen Channel Un-Balanced AES Embedder / De-Embedder

Small form factor HDMI Fibre Optic Transmitters and Receivers,

·BBG-H-to-F HDMI to Fibre Transmitter

·BBG-F-to-H Fibre to HDMI Receiver

Upgrade

SPOTCHECK® – Transport Stream Compliance Monitoring

Cobalt Digital’s SPOTCHECK®, initially developed to provide loudness measurement and records for broadcasters, returns to IBC with significant upgrades including full EBU-R128 compliance (Including DVB-T, DVB-C & DVB-S), as well as CALM A/85. SPOTCHECK now detects transport communication errors as well as frozen/black frame and audio silence for superior quality control. Multiple operators in different destinations can now receive email alerts by email, and reports can be located by date. The Optional feature - AIRCHECK - provides easily managed lo-res proxy downloads of user-selected transport stream segments.

