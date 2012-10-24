Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) Nucomm Wireless Remote Camera System Strikes Out Signal Interference at Detroit Tigers Comerica Park

CP2 Wireless Transmitter and Newscaster DR2 Diversity ReceiverHit Homeruns

DETROIT, MI, OCTOBER 24, 2012 – As the Detroit Tigers continues its quest to win the World Series, the team has turned to IMT’sNucommCamPac2 (CP2) wireless camera mounted transmitter and Newscaster DR2 diversity receiver to provide the 41,000-plus fans at Comerica Park with unprecedented RF coverage for all 82 home games this season.

By eliminating the need for wired cameras in typical fan-cam operations, IMT’s Nucomm CP2 wireless camera systems make setup and operations easier in ballparks. They also give stadium game-day coordinators the ability to provide a better in-game fan experience, and help obtain a different perspective on the field and in the stands.

“Many of baseball’s leading teams currently utilize Nucomm equipment to ensure their stadiums receive full coverage without any drop-outs or degradation of signal quality,” says Integrated Microwave Technologies Divisional Chief Executive Stephen Shpock. “These wireless systems are especially important for game presentations and in-game entertainment, and are employed for everything from pre-game concerts and coverage of the national anthem to sponsored contests and fan appreciation during inning breaks.”

IMT’s Nucomm CP2 is a tri-band capable unit that operates in the unlicensed 5.8-GHz band, as well as the licensed 6.4- and 7.1-GHz bands without the need for any hardware changes. It is compact and simple to use, yet sophisticated enough to handle a wide range of applications, including ENG, portable camera mounting for sports production, helicopter and UAV links as well as portable, mobile video and data links.

“Nucomm’s CP2 wireless system is capable of producing very high-quality, robust signals in highly congested RF environments such as downtown Detroit,” adds Shpock. “Having the ability to take really unique shots is what the viewer enjoys and the CamPac2 system allows viewers to gain better coverage because they get perspectives from different angles, whether it be on the field, behind home plate, on top of the stadium, outside the locker room or from the players’ view while on the playing surface.”

The Newscaster DR2 diversity receiveris an updated model of its industry-leading predecessor, the Newscaster DR, and offers new features including “intelligent” block down converters, which actually communicate to the DR2 receiver, to control various operating modes. By utilizing the ability to block down convert the received high frequency signals to UHF band signals in the 150 to 850 MHz range, the DR2 now has the ability to remotely extend its antennas to 1000 feet (using Belden 1694A cable), complete with DC power from the receiver, as well as other versatile modes of operation.

About Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC

Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) is a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division. The company comprises the leading microwave brands Nucomm, RF Central and Microwave Service Company (MSC), offering broadcasters worldwide complete broadcast solutions. Nucomm is a premium brand of digital microwave video systems (including COFDM and VSB) for portable and fixed link applications. RF Central is an innovative brand of compact microwave video equipment for licensed and license free broadcast applications. MSC is a premier provider of engineering, integration, technical support, installation and commissioning services. IMT is an ISO 9001:2008 certified QMS organization and recipient of multiple industry awards for design and innovations.

More information can be found atwww.imt-broadcast.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2011 revenue of £351 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services.

Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events.

Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.

Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fibre optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found atwww.vitecgroup.com.