CueScript Names Whites Digital Sales and Service Inc Its New Distributor in Canada

Toronto, CANADA, AUGUST 13, 2014 —CueScript, a provider of creative prompting solutions with feature-rich designs for all broadcast production needs, is pleased to announce that it has signed a distributor agreement with Toronto-based Whites Digital Sales and Service, Inc. (Whites Digital). CueScript will attend Whites Digital’s annual Open House BBQ on August 18, located at the company’s Judson Street facility in Etobicoke, Ontario.

Whites Digital, the sales division of William F White International Inc., Canada’s oldest and largest provider of motion picture television and theatrical production equipment, has the most extensive inventory of equipment in the industry. Known for providing the very latest in technological advances, Whites Digital Inc. has evolved into a leading professional full service sales company for the broadcast video, film architectural and theatrical/entertainment production industry in Canada. This new partnership will enhance the CueScript brand, as it expands its presence to provide innovative prompting solutions to new and existing customers.

“We have an established reputation of excellence as one of the foremost leaders in our field, and believe CueScript upholds to that status by providing high-end, quality products with cutting-edge design, in addition to offering the same level of customer service our clientele expect and deserve,” says Larry Lavoie, General Manager, Whites Digital. “CueScript is wonderful, they will always help find a solution and plan for a client’s future growth and success, and it’s refreshing. We love dealing with a knowledgeable and effective staff that are equally concerned with the end user’s experience; this is a true partnership with lots of support on both ends.”

As a Canadian distributor for CueScript, Whites Digital provides a wide reach across Canada with offices in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver, which supports faster product deliveries, as well as an extension to the company’s customer support.

“I have had a longstanding relationship with Whites Digital, so taking this step to have them as our dealer for the Canadian market was an easy decision,” says, Michael Accardi, President, CueScript. “CueScript strives to provide only the best forward-thinking prompting solutions, with outstanding customer support. Our goals align perfectly with the morale of Whites Digital Inc. This partnership represents a growing market for CueScript, and we are pleased to expand our network of distributors.”

The CueScript product portfolio includes its CSM line of prompters, available in 15”, 17” and 19” models. All feature low energy consumption and a low power startup, two of the top requirements in today’s diverse range of production environments. Each has three-mode adjustable power input includes low (26 watts), medium (30 watts) and high (38 watts) and feature integrated mounting systems, low profile design and an increased viewing angle (170 x 16) for easier screen readability.

Moreover, built-in LED cue lights come standard with all CSM models, something that is not often an add-on option in this product category. In addition, CueScript takes this feature to the next level and offers LED adjustable brightness and 180-degree viewing, providing the tools and applications necessary for a variety of productions from an evening newscast to a light entertainment program. Finally, all CSM models meet the following requirements: CE, TUV, FCC, C-Tick, PSE and RoHs.

About CueScript

Launched in 2014 by industry veterans Michael Accardi, Peter Carey and Brian Larter, CueScript provides creative teleprompting hardware and software solutions, with innovative feature-rich designs for all broadcast production needs. The company’s top priority is to provide exceptional experiences to customers and users with its products and services, all of which are based on the vast industry experience of its founders and its close relationships with distributors, vendors and OEM partners. Backed by the company’s unique approach to prompting, CueScript’s top priority is to meet and exceed the expectations of its customers and users from the beginning, as they work together to build successful longstanding relationships.