DPA Helps The Voice Australia Deliver a Great Live Experience

Thanks to DPA’s d:facto™ Vocal Microphone, vocal deliveries for the live broadcast of Australia's The Voice were significantly improved, ensuring an even more enjoyable experience for TV viewers.

As with many TV singing/talent shows, the culmination of The Voice Australia relied on wireless microphone technology to ensure that the contestants could move freely about the stage. DPA's award winning d:facto Vocal Microphone fitted the bill perfectly thanks to its state of the art adapter system that allows the high quality condenser capsule to be seamlessly integrated with many professional wireless systems or used in conjunction with DPA's wired handle.

The decision to try DPA's d:facto Vocal Microphone on the show was taken by Australian rental company, JPJ Audio.

John Simpson, Senior Audio Director of The Voice, says: "JPJ’s Brad Adamson told me he had DPA's d:facto's and we were keen to try them on a couple of TV shows we were working on. DPA has a great reputation for high quality mics and this interested me because I hadn't been happy with any capsules on the RF systems we were using."

Simpson knew that, being DPA, their pedigree would shine through the moment he brought up the faders.

"I realised we wouldn't be needing that old EQ curve anymore," he says. "The sound was natural, present and uncoloured, like having a top notch studio condenser available as RF. We don't have to process anywhere near as much as we used to and everything sounds better; vocalists and presenters, male or female. The d:facto's make it much easier to sit voices in a mix."

Simpson adds that the Vocal Coach for the programme was also a fan. "He thinks they are a significant step up from anything he has heard and is very impressed, as are the operators at Monitors, FOH and Broadcast."

"Just keep making them," implores Simpson. "The capsules are the best thing we've heard for RF mics in a long time and have been an asset for us."

