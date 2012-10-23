Kodiak Mobile Relies on Calrec Omega for Big Performance in a Smaller OB Truck

HEBDEN BRIDGE, U.K. -- Oct. 23, 2012 -- Calrec today announced that Kodiak Mobile Television is installing a Calrec Omega console in the first of its outdoor broadcast (OB) trucks, a mid-sized unit serving clients that do not require full-size OB trucks. Kodiak chose Calrec based on high demand from prospective customers.

"Before we started construction, we talked to existing and potential customers about what they'd like to see in an OB truck," said David Kearnes, co-owner of Kodiak Mobile Television. "The single most requested piece of equipment was a Calrec console, so when it came to audio, the choice was clear."

Kodiak's 160-channel console has 40 dual-layer faders and a 5.1 spill fader panel. The configuration includes 64 AES inputs and outputs, 64 analog inputs, 32 analog outputs, and 256 channels of MADI in and out. In Kodiak's workflow, 128 channels flow via MADI between the Omega console and the routing switcher. The router embeds audio feeds into the video signals, which are sent to ISO recorders. Kodiak reserves 64 MADI input and output channels on the Omega to interface via connections in its I/O panel with other mobile units or facilities that might be on site.

"The Omega's multichannel I/O capability means we can send dozens of different mixes that can be isolated for separate live feeds, or recorded and sent to postproduction," Kearnes said. "The ability to create so many mixes from a single console makes the Omega a really powerful system."

Kearnes said that the ability to expand the console to use Calrec's powerful Hydra networking technology is a critical feature because it allows Kodiak to interface with other Hydra networks on location -- a benefit that opens up opportunities to serve as a second or third truck in side-by-side scenarios for large productions.

Kearnes also cited the integration of RTW's TM7 TouchMonitor surround sound analyzer and loudness monitor as one of the Omega's most valuable features. Having this capability right at the console allows Kodiak to monitor and make adjustments at the truck, rather than further down the transmission path or in postproduction.

Kodiak Mobile Television's mid-sized OB truck is under construction and will roll out in December with coverage of college and NBA basketball, gymnastics, and Grand Prix swimming events.

About Kodiak Mobile Television

Kodiak Mobile Television is a new mobile production company and a sister to Kodiak Production Group, a full-service production company that handles both live and postproduction work. The company arose when business partners Paul Bronsteader and David Kearnes saw a need for smaller-scale HD OB trucks to serve clients that don't need or can't afford larger ones. Go to www.kodiakmobile.tv for more information.

About Calrec Audio Ltd.

Calrec Audio, part of D&M Holdings Inc., is exclusively dedicated to excellence in audio mixing for on-air and live production. A broadcast specialist for more than 40 years, Calrec has developed a range of digital consoles relied on by the world's most successful broadcasters. For putting sound in the picture, broadcasters put their trust in Calrec. More information is available at www.calrec.com and www.community.calrec.com.

