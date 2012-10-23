The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Names Tiffen as a Recipient of the 64th Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy Award

Tiffen to take home the prestigious award for its IRND Filter Technology for Digital Motion Picture Cameras; award ceremony to be held during CES 2013

Hauppauge, NY – October 23, 2012 –The Tiffen® Company, a leading manufacturer and distributor of award-winning accessories for the still imaging, motion picture, and broadcast markets, is proud to announce that the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) has named Tiffen as one of the recipients of the 64th Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards. Tiffen is being honored for its Infrared Neutral Density (IRND) Glass Filter Technology for Digital Motion Picture Cameras. The award ceremony will take place on Thursday, January 10, 2013 during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The reception and presentation will take place in The Bellagio Ballroom at The Bellagio in Las Vegas.

“As the first company to launch the IRND filter technology, Tiffen’s innovative and creative product team is honored to be recognized by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, one of the most prestigious organizations in the industry,” comments Steve Tiffen, president and CEO, The Tiffen Company. “We are proud to be amongst some of the most talented companies and individuals to receive an Emmy, and would like to congratulate them all on their technical achievements. It’s very exciting to be acknowledged for our contribution to the television industry through our IRND Filter Technology, and are looking forward to attending the award ceremony during CES 2013.”

Tiffen IRND filters were designed five years ago in response to the demand for IR pollution control filters. Since then, the range has expanded to combine the technical benefits of IRNDs with some of Tiffen’s best-selling special effects filters. Three filters in one, Tiffen IRNDs reduce multiple surfaces and potential reflection from stacked filters, while their Glimmer Glass component adds a distinct silver “sparkle,” allowing image-makers to craft beautiful and unique images. Noted American film and television cinematographer, Ron Fortunato (ASC), had this to say about the Tiffen IRND filter technology: “I'm using them on all exteriors and absolutely love them. The IRND filters are a great thing to have, as using separate filters on hot exteriors brings double reflections. Using just one solves the problem and I can use my beloved Glimmer Glass outside now!”

“The National Academy’s Technology and Engineering Achievement Committee is pleased to honor these technology companies and individuals whose innovation and vision have materially affected the way the audience views television and have set the standard for technological excellence in the industry,” said committee Chairman, Robert P. Seidel, Vice President of CBS Engineering and Advanced Technology, in the official statement from NATAS.

About The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) is a professional service organization dedicated to the advancement of the arts and sciences of television and the promotion of creative leadership for artistic, educational, and technical achievements within the television industry. It recognizes excellence in television with the coveted Emmy® Award for News & Documentary, Sports, Daytime Entertainment, Daytime Creative Arts & Entertainment, Public & Community Service, and Technology & Engineering. NATAS membership consists of broadcast and media professionals represented in 19 regional chapters across the country. Beyond awards, NATAS has extensive educational programs including Regional Student Television and its Student Award for Excellence for outstanding journalistic work by high school students, as well as scholarships, publications, and major activities for both industry professionals and the viewing public. For more information, please visit the website at www.emmyonline.tv.

About CEA

The Consumer Electronics Association (CEA) is the preeminent trade association promoting growth in the $172 billion U.S. consumer electronics industry. More than 2,000 companies enjoy the benefits of CEA membership, including legislative advocacy, market research, technical training and education, industry promotion, and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CEA also sponsors and manages the International CES – Where Entertainment, Technology, and Business Converge. All profits from CES are reinvested into CEA’s industry services. Find CEA online atwww.CE.org.

For more press and ticket purchases, please contact: Paul Pillitteri, Director, Communications, 212-484-9414.

About Tiffen IRND Filter Technology

Tiffen has combined its innovative IRND technology with Glimmer Glass, the classic beauty-enhancing filter. Five years ago, Tiffen responded to the demand for IR pollution control filters. Now, the company is expanding the range by combining the technical benefits of IRNDs with some of its best-selling Special Effect Filters. Once again, Tiffen’s proprietary ColorCore™ technology provides filmmakers with the necessary tools to create the world’s greatest images.

About Tiffen

Tiffen has been a leading manufacturer of photographic filters, lens accessories, software, and camera accessories for the consumer/professional imaging and the motion picture and broadcast television industries for over 70 years. The company has a rich history of innovative product design, superior optical consistency, and unparalleled quality. Tiffen has been recognized for its product and engineering excellence, earning two Technical Achievement Awards and a Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, as well as multiple Emmy® Awards from the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Today, the company offers a wide range of products, which include: Tiffen® filters, Steadicam® camera stabilizing systems, Lowel® lights, Listec™ teleprompters, Tiffen Dfx® digital imaging software, Domke® bags, Davis & Sanford® tripods, Zing® camera covers, Stroboframe® flash brackets, Saunders® professional trimmers, and Kodak Wratten® filters. Tiffen continues to enhance its reputation as a leading imaging accessory manufacturer through aggressive growth in the image-making accessory industry.

For more information on Tiffen, please visit: http://www.tiffen.com.

Tiffen is a registered trademark of The Tiffen Company. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Press Contacts

Tiffen North America

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6559

(skype) anya.oskolkova

Janice Dolan

Zazil Media Group

janice@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6595

(skype) janicedolan

Tiffen International

Bob Pank

bob@pank.org.uk

(p) +44 (0) 134 283 6056

####