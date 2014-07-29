Albis Technologies ABTA 2014 Exhibitor Preview

Albis Technologies -- Stand I02

At ABTA 2014, Albis Technologies will demonstrate key HD IPTV solutions designed to support a variety of traditional (e.g., IPTV, broadcast television, and VOD) and value-added services (e.g., OTT, interactive content, and media sharing). Solutions from Albis Technologies can be customized to support the unique needs of service providers while maintaining superior performance and user experience. With Albis Technologies' SceneGate(TM) STBs and SDK, service providers can deliver a game-changing television experience to subscribers and boost their revenue streams.

Technology Demonstrations

SceneGate(TM) 8083

At ABTA 2014, Albis Technologies will demonstrate its SceneGate(TM) 8083 STB with the Beenius Beesmart feature-rich interactive TV middleware application, designed to bring flexibility and scalability to the delivery of IPTV and OTT services. Attendees can stop by the stand to see a demonstration of Kingrus, the Cianet IPTV middleware application, which is now integrated with the SceneGate SDK, enabling the ultimate entertainment experience for viewers.

Using the SceneGate 8083, service providers can easily deploy new revenue-generating services, such as multiscreen live TV, VOD, and catch-up TV (for up to seven days). Featuring an easy-to-use UI, the SceneGate 8083 can run on an exclusively developed global CDN. The platform is based on an open software-based architecture that can be easily integrated with today's popular OTT services. DLNA-based media sharing is available, enabling in-home streaming and multiroom environments.

The SceneGate 8083 features a flexible SDK that supports open APIs for integration with native- or browser-based middleware clients and applications. Through its open API technology and a unified media framework, the STB enables seamless integration with IPTV and OTT services. Additionally, accessories such as wireless dongles, keyboards, and storage devices can be connected to the STB to improve the end-user experience. The SceneGate 8083 also offers sophisticated security features that guarantee the protection of a service provider's valuable assets.

Albis Technologies

From digital set-top boxes to business access products, Albis Technologies delivers innovative and tailored solutions. Customers, partners, and end-users benefit from Albis Technologies' expert knowledge, quality products, and reliable cooperation. With global coverage, covering both business and consumer solutions, Albis Technologies' has demonstrated a proven track record of experience and competence. Albis Technologies is headquartered in Switzerland.

