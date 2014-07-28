Civolution Appoints Sports Veteran to Join Its Teletrax Broadcast Analytics Business

Civolution, the leading provider of technology and solutions for identifying, managing and monetizing media content, today announced the appointment of Luke Boyle as Sales Director, Teletrax. Boyle brings twenty years’ experience in the media and sports markets to Civolution, including the launch of his own company and various management and sales roles at Sport Business Group, Press Association Sport and Kantar Sport.

Boyle will be joining Civolution’s media analytics division Teletrax in the UK. By utilising Civolution’s award-winning fingerprinting and watermarking technologies, Teletrax enables advertisers, entertainment studios, news agencies, sports organizations and TV syndicators, to determine precisely when, where and how their video content is being aired on broadcast TV around the world. With over 2,300 television channels in more than 60 countries monitored constantly, Teletrax is the leading media monitoring solution specifically developed for video content. Customers include Red Bull, Associated Press, Reuters, America’s Cup, Volvo Ocean Race, NBC, and MLB to name only a few of its long list of media clients.

Boyle joins Civolution with more than 20 years experience in direct sales, management and marketing, as well as strategy and business development. In 2003, he set up ArkSports, which became a strong sports consultancy company before being acquired by SportBusiness Group. Following the sale, Boyle led business development activities at PA Sport, Kantar Sport and Fantasy League Ltd, achieving success with brands and organisations such as the ICC, BBC, ECB, IMG, Octagon, Rolex and William Hill.

Boyle commented: “Civolution’s Teletrax is the global leader in video media monitoring, and I’m delighted to be joining the team at this important time of development. Civolution’s industry-leading portfolio makes it one of the most exciting companies in this space and I am looking forward to ensuring that the company continues to reach many more major milestones.”

“Luke is a highly experienced sales professional with a deep rooted knowledge of media and sports markets, a long track record of enabling businesses of all sizes to succeed in this competitive industry. His skillset will enable Civolution to accelerate its expansion in the media monitoring market,” said Harrie Tholen, SVP Global Sales, Civolution.

Television remains the most powerful medium for reaching consumers with advertising, entertainment, news, and sports content. Teletrax analyses that power by generating precise and real-time data that is typically reserved for the digital world. Teletrax broadcast intelligence can be accessed via a state-of-the-art online portal, allowing its customers to analyse their data in near real-time to the level of detail most valuable to them.

Civolution will be demonstrating its Teletrax broadcast intelligence business at the Sportel, Oct 7-10, Monaco, in the Diaghilev venue.