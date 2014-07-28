Flux releases IRCAM SPAT v3 for AAX/AU/VST

Flux completes migration to v3 with the release of SPAT v3 adding support for AVID AAX and 64 bit systems.

Oceanside, California - Flux Sound and Picture Development of Orleans, France is proud to announce the release of SPAT v3, a positional audio plug-in combining three independently definable surround reverbs in a single plug-in with the ability to position and animate, with full automation, mono and stereo sound sources within these reverberant spaces.

SPAT may also be used to position and animate sources with all reverbs disengaged. This advanced feature set makes SPAT an indispensable tool for post-production professionals for ADR.

SPAT has been embraced by many within the community of orchestral composers as a tool for placing instruments on a virtual performance stage for position-correct and convincing orchestral emulations.

SPAT v3 adds support for AVID’s new AAX Native plug-in format. In addition to AAX, Audio Units and VST remain supported on both Mac and Windows. SPAT v1 remains available for users of RTAS systems.

All Flux v3 audio tools support both 64 and 32 bit systems with sample rates up to 384K. The Flux v3 platform delivers exceptionally rich, informative and responsive metering with near zero CPU cost by distributing UI processing to your systems’ GPU. All Flux audio tools are 8-channel ready for surround applications up to 7.1. The only exception is the distinctly named Stereo Tool freeware.

SPAT v3 is available to current SPAT users for no charge. Download SPAT v3 here: www.fluxhome.com/download

In celebration of both the release of SPAT and the completion of the Flux migration to v3, Flux is offering SPAT, the IRCAM TOOLS bundle containing SPAT and all upgrades to SPAT at a 30% discount, effective immediately.

Locate an authorized dealer for Flux and IRCAM Tools by visiting the exclusive Flux US distributor: www.AudioSage.com.

About Flux

Flux Sound and Picture Development of Orleans, France are developers of advanced software audio tools compatible with all major DAWs. Flux specializes in advanced dynamic control, rich real time analysis and EQ. Flux produces the IRCAM Tools line of psychoacoustic post-production tools in collaboration with the prestigious IRCAM Institute of Paris.