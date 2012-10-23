Adorama Continues as 2012 Official Electronics Retailer of New York Giants With Innovative Multichannel Campaign

Adorama, Official Electronics Retailer of the New York Football Giants, to offer exclusive VIP discounts for team’s fans via smartphones and social media



New York, NY – October 22, 2012 -Adorama, the Official Electronics Retailer of the New York Football Giants and the leading supplier of photographic and consumer electronics products, is kicking off its second season of sponsorship with a new cross-channel marketing program to offer promotions, contests, and product deals exclusively to Giants fans. The company will employ mobile (SMS) tactics, social media, and traditional advertising channels to offer deep discounts on specific products and deals, all integrated into its new company-wide VIP program.



At each game throughout the Giants’ season, Adorama will feature a unique hand-picked promotion on products from leading manufacturers. Fans can participate whether they’re watching a game at MetLife Stadium, viewing it on TV, or listening to it on the radio. This new season-long program builds on the success of last year’s effort, which led influential Advertising Age to name Adorama as the leading brand for mutual fan engagementamong sponsors of Super Bowl teams.



During every upcoming Giants game, Adorama will use its advertising to provide fans with a five-digit number, to which they will text the word Adorama. This number will be displayed or announced both during Giants Postgame TV show and during the radio broadcast of Giants games and on the video-boards at MetLife Stadium during home games. Fans will then get a response from Adorama requesting their e-mail address, to which VIP discount coupons for the featured manufacturer’s products will then be sent.



Adorama’s upcoming VIP discount program is just part of the company’s multi-year campaign as Official Electronics Retailer of the New York Giants. Adorama will continue to maintain a cross-channel presence across all Giants media—online at Giants.com, on Giants social networking sites, during TV and radio programming, and through in-stadium signage and promotions.



Many other exclusive in-store and online deals will be complemented by special game-time social media events, such as the Fan Photograph of the Week, to be shown on MetLife Stadium’s huge video-boards. Other promotions and instant contests will continue to be leveraged using the video-boards at the stadium. As the new season progresses, Adorama will roll out many more special programs in the stadium and tied to television and radio, in conjunction with some of the world’s top consumer electronics manufacturers.



“The New York Giants, Metlife Stadium, and the NFL continue to push the boundaries of cross-channel engagement and partnering with Adorama, and Adorama’s tech-savvy audience, continues to provide a natural synergy for us,” said New York Giants CMO Mike Stevens.



“As a retailer we’re excited to offer new methods of fan interaction and cross-device engagement,” said Brian Green, Adorama’s Vice President of Marketing. “As one of the nation’s largest electronics and photography retailers, we rely on MetLife Stadium and the New York Giants to be able to carry out this kind of campaign innovation, while helping fans capture exciting moments in the game.”



Adorama, a well-known and respected photography retailer for nearly 35 years, has grown with the imaging industry to offer the widest array of consumer and professional electronics available.



About the New York Football Giants

A cornerstone franchise of the National Football League, the New York Football Giantsbegan play in 1925. With eight championships, including last year’s Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots, and well over 600 victories, the Giants are considered one of sports’ all-time great franchises. Headquartered at the TIMEX Performance Center in East Rutherford, NJ, the Giants are in their 88th season as a member of the NFL.



About Adorama

Adorama is more than a camera store. It’s one of the world’s largest photography, imaging, and electronics retailers, having served its customers for nearly 35 years. Adorama has grown from its New York City superstore into a global online destination, Adorama.com, for photography and imaging products, services, and education. Adorama’s vast offerings now encompass home entertainment, mobile computing, and professional audio, while its services include an in-house photo lab (AdoramaPix), pro equipment rental (Adorama Rental Company), and its award-winning Adorama Learning Center, which offers free educational resources for photographers.



Adorama Camera has the honor of being listed in Forbes.com’s “Best of the Web” Top 100 Internet Retailers, and in Consumer Reports as a leading photography and electronics retailer. Visit Adorama Camera at Adorama.com.



