TV2000 Deploys Dalet Enterprise MAM for Program Preparation and News Production

Paris, France – July 22, 2014 –Dalet Digital Media Systems, a leading provider of Media Asset Management (MAM) solutions software and services for content producers, announced today that TV2000 has successfully deployed the Dalet News Suite solution for news production, broadcasting and web publication and Dalet Media Life to manage program preparation. The Dalet solutions share the same Dalet MAM platform to manage media and metadata across different workflows, offering task-specific tools tailored to production needs. TV2000 is Italy’s primary television channel for news related to the Pope, the Vatican and the Catholic Church. Newscasts, live magazine-style shows, religious programs and live liturgical services are key elements of the channel’s schedule, which is supplemented with family-oriented and themed movies.

The Dalet MAM manages the essential business and operational functions including lifecycle media, essence and metadata management. It also provides workflow orchestration. Each Dalet solution offers dedicated toolsets. Dalet News Suite includes a complete Newsroom Computer System (NRCS) and tools for editing, ingest, playout, repurposing, multimedia distribution and archiving. Dalet Media Life includes fully integrated tools for functions such as bulk ingest, automatic QC, compliance and rough-cut editing, language/captioning and content repurposing.

System deployment was successfully completed with the assistance of Dalet’s integration partner MediaPower.

“TV2000 quickly realized the advantage of using the single Dalet MAM platform and database to manage both news and content preparation in the same system,” says Massimo Berardi, general manager, Dalet-Italy. “All the toolsets for the unique tasks of each workflow—whether video production in news or QC and captioning in program prep—are fully integrated and accessible to everyone who needs them. This enterprise approach offers great flexibility and a good return on investment and helps TV2000 to produce its high-quality content more quickly, more efficiently and for more platforms.”

The Dalet system at TV2000 includes 45 workstations for News and 15 workstations for program preparation. News content is broadcast live from three broadcast studios throughout the day. Four Dalet Brio video servers are configured for a total of eight inputs to handle SD-centralized ingest. These same Brio servers have 16 outputs, which are distributed among three different studios for playout and contribution. In addition, XDCAM and P2 imports modules allow users to import content from their Sony/Panasonic camcorders. For faster sharing, archiving and repurposing of content, ingest operators use the Dalet Media Logger to enter metadata according to the channel’s preferred fields to ensure metadata integrity and easy search and retrieval from the Dalet MAM catalogue as well as from the existing DIVArchive system. They can also create clip cuts and organize them in the Dalet Clipbin for immediate sharing and to accelerate production. From 60 Dalet client workstations, journalists have access to Dalet’s full-featured NRCS for planning and assignments, rundown management, text writing and script preparation. Also from their desktops, Dalet Media Cutter is utilized to preview and edit video and assemble packages complete with voiceovers. Additional Dalet WebSpace licenses provide access to newsroom functionalities and content by using a simple Web browser via the Internet. The Dalet Cube graphics program, which is natively integrated with News Suite, allows journalists to easily apply template graphics such as upper and lower thirds for automated playout. Dalet Cube also supports live date feeds during playout. The Dalet Brio server provides A/B roll playout.

The powerful MAM platform included with Dalet News Suite and Dalet Media Life unifies the different components of TV2000’s existing infrastructure to provide a fluid workflow. Some of the Dalet third-party integrations at the channel include the Baton Quality Control, NETAPP storage, Harmonic ProMedia Carbon transcoders, Etere automation and Front Porch DIVArchive. Dalet Xtend integration for Adobe® Premiere Pro® editing systems has also been deployed. Xtend facilitates collaboration between the NLEs and Dalet MAM by providing transparent content and metadata sharing including inherited metadata such as rights and usage. From start to finish, the MAM with its powerful workflow engine orchestrates the production chain. It also automates many background tasks, such as file movement, transcoding and Web posting.

About Dalet

Dalet solutions enable broadcasters and media professionals to create, manage and distribute content to both traditional and new media channels, including interactive TV, the Web and mobile networks. Dalet combines into a single system a robust and proven Asset Management platform with advanced metadata capabilities; a configurable workflow engine, and a comprehensive set of purpose-built creative and production tools. This integrated and open environment enables end-to-end management of the entire News and Sport and Program content chain, and allows users to significantly improve efficiency, and to maximize the use and value of their assets. Dalet’s solutions are delivered through a dedicated Professional and Integration Services Department to ensure the highest possible standards.

Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, France TV, RTBF, RFI, Russia Today, RSR & TSR, RT Malaysia, VOA, WDR), commercial networks and operators (Antena 3, Canal+, FOX, eTV, Mediaset, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros., Sirius XM Radio) and government organizations (Canadian House of Commons, The European Commission, Parliament of South Australia). Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

Dalet is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com.

Press Contacts:

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 (617) 817-6559

Lauren Leger

Zazil Media Group

(e) lauren@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 (508) 498-8433

####