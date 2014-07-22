Orad Provides France NRJ HITS with Ultra HD Channel Branding

July 22, 2014 -- France NRJ HITS implemented Orad’s leading broadcast graphics solutions to manage the channel branding and image conversion for its Ultra High Definition (Ultra HD) Broadcast program. Four times richer in details than high definition, NRJ HITS broadcasted for the first time on July 1, 2014 in Ultra HD on the Paris DTT network. The test broadcast, which represented the full workflow from MCR to playout, demonstrated that Ultra HD is the future of television.

Orad, along with several other manufactures, Pole Experts and TDF worked with NRJ HITS to test the ultra HD broadcast workflow -- upscaling, video coding, HEVC, etc. -- to ensure the interoperability among the various solutions while increasing the efficiency of the entire broadcast process.

The Orad 3DPlay channel branding solution provided sophisticated channel branding capabilities for the Ultra HD broadcast. 3DPlay also controlled the Orad HDVG4 rendering platform, converting live images from NRJ HITS’ main program into Ultra HD. "3DPlay provides the powerful and compelling Ultra HD quality channel branding required to catapult NRJ to a whole new level of broadcasting quality. For over six years, we have been working with NRJ and we are proud to collaborate with Pole Experts Group in carrying out this experiment," said Guillaume Godet, vice president, Orad.

Godet continues, “While Ultra HD specifications are being approved by the DVB group and the first Ultra HD TVs are entering the market at affordable prices, it is essential that manufacturers like Orad work now on adapting solutions to meet the needs of this new image quality.”

