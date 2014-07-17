Joseph Electronics/JFS IBC2014 Preview

Visit Joseph Electronics/JFS at IBC2014 Exhibiting With Bluebell Opticom Limited at Stand 10.F24

Joseph Electronics/JFS at IBC2014:

DFT-12 Series by Joseph Fiber Solutions

The DFT-12 EXP and DFT-12JR fiber transport systems are making their debut at IBC2014. Requiring only 2 RU, each features 12 paths of 3G/HD-SDI and ASI signals over one or two fibers. Additionally, modules for AES or analog audio, MADI, 1 Gb Ethernet, RTS intercom, POV interface (genlock and video), or data can be fitted into the four available expansion slots to provide a complete signal transport solution for remote announce booths or split feeds. More modules are in development.

All signal paths for any unit in the DFT Series are user-configurable in pairs of two in order to meet any send/receive requirements, and redundant power supplies are standard to ensure a complete backup of critical paths. Full-fiber redundancy with automatic fail-safe switchover is available as an option for all DFT Series frames.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/JosephElectronics/JFS-DFT-12-EXP.jpg

Photo Caption: DFT-12 Fiber Transport System

Camera Tote by Joseph Fiber Solutions

The JFS Camera Tote system offers a new option that enables quicker operator deployment of point-to-point communications. Built into an industry-standard Pelican enclosure, the compact Camera Tote system provides water-resistant protection of field electronics in the harsh environments encountered by news and field crews. An internal filtered fan ensures that extreme temperatures will not be a factor when the system is used in exposed locations.

The system's standard signal complement includes 4x4 3G/HD-SDI, 4x4 analog audio, 1 Gb Ethernet, and wet intercom. The unit is also available in a 2-RU rack-mount model for permanent installation. Fiber options include Lemo, ST, OpticalCon Quad, or MX. When four fiber connectors are used, two units can be daisy-chained for multicamera applications.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/JosephElectronics/JFS-CameraTote.jpg

Photo Caption: Camera Tote Portable Fiber Optic System

Company Quote:

"We are looking forward to another successful IBC with our host, Bluebell Opticom. We hope you'll stop by the stand to see our new fiber solutions, which are designed to make remote broadcasting faster and easier."

-- Yohay Hahamy, CEO, Joseph Electronics/JFS

Company Overview:

Joseph Electronics (JE) is an authorized stocking distributor for more than 100 premier broadcast and pro A/V brands with stocking locations in both Illinois and California. Its full-service fiber division, Joseph Fiber Solutions (JFS), designs and supplies innovative custom fiber solutions -- such as the Caddie Series, DFT Series, and 4K Studio Caddie -- for broadcasters and system integrators alike. Equipped with a state-of-the-art fiber lab staffed with fully certified professionals, JFS can fabricate, terminate, or repair any connector, assembly, panel, breakout, or interface in use today. JE has served the broadcast industry for more than 65 years and has representatives in California, New York, London, and Zurich. More information about Joseph Electronics can be found at www.josephelectronics.com.

Product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.