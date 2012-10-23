XOR Media features massive storage with simultaneous NAS and SAN access at Content and Communications World 2012

Greenville, New Hampshire – In 2012, SeaChange Broadcast comes back to the Content and Communications World show as XOR Media. The XOR Universal MediaLibrary (UML), the robust and scalable storage with simultaneous NAS and SAN access, will be featured at the show. The UML comes in two models: the enterprise-level UML T-series and the compact UML E-series. XOR will be at CCW booth 805 at the Javits Center in New York on November 14 to 15, 2012.

WHOXOR Media develops high-performance, open, IT storage, specialized for media applications and private cloud data centers. XOR Media offers open, cloud-capable, and media-optimized technologies used by hundreds of broadcasters and content providers around the world: ingest and playout codecs MediaClient and MediaServer; and the prizewinning, clustered and scalable Universal MediaLibrary storage. XOR Media operates globally with over 200 employees and manages 15,000 channels on air.

WHAT The CCW exhibition and conference is the center of creativity and technology in the world of media and entertainment. XOR Media’s Universal MediaLibrary storage fits right in the middle of this theme, a massive storage library supporting scalability and collaboration in ingest and playout; production; media asset management; disaster recovery; digital media factory; and active archive. The UML enables NAS and SAN connections simultaneously, so that files can be accessed over Fibre Channel, iSCSI, CIFS, NFS, and FTP without reconfigurations or gateways. The UML T-series (5RU storage matrix) is the enterprise-level storage that supports 17Gbps throughput and 72TB to 216TB per storage node. The UML E-series (3RU chassis) is the compact and affordable model that supports 8Gbps throughput and 16TB to 48TB per node. Bandwidth and storage capacity scale linearly as the number of nodes increases in a single global namespace.

XOR Media will be giving away some Nikon 1 cameras for booth visitors. Register for free as XOR’s guest using the VIP passcode ‘EXH131’. Go to http://www.ccwexpo.com/register.asp.

WHERE Booth 805, Javits Convention Center, New York, New York

WHEN Wednesday, November 14 to Thursday, November 15

To arrange a meeting, please contact Marvi Torres at marvi.torres@xor-media.com or 1-978-897-0100 x7284. For more information, visit http://www.xor-media.com/index.php/events.