Albis Technologies IBC2014 EXHIBITOR PREVIEW -- Stand 14.C15

At IBC2014, Albis Technologies will demonstrate its comprehensive range of HD IPTV solutions designed to support a variety of traditional (e.g., IPTV, broadcast television, and VOD) and value-added services (e.g., OTT, interactive content, and media sharing). All of Albis Technologies' solutions can be customized to support service providers' unique needs, while maintaining a superior performance and user experience. Utilizing Albis Technologies' SceneGate(TM) STBs and SDK, service providers can deliver a game-changing television experience to subscribers to boost their revenue streams.

Key Products and Technology Demos

NEW Entry-Level STB

At IBC2014, Albis Technologies will unveil a new STB that delivers video content in crystal-clear 1080p HD display quality. Smaller than any of Albis Technologies' previous solutions, the entry-level STB packs a powerful punch from a compact footprint. It will be on display running a browser-based middleware application.

SceneGate(TM) 8083

Albis Technologies will demonstrate its SceneGate(TM) 8083 STB with middleware applications, designed to bring flexibility and scalability to the delivery of IPTV and OTT services. Attendees can stop by the stand to see a special technology demonstration of the SceneGate SDK, which has been integrated with NetTV Plus to enable television viewing, radio listening, real-time news updates, and more, for the ultimate entertainment experience.

Using the SceneGate 8083, service providers can easily deploy new revenue-generating services, such as multiscreen live TV, VOD, and catch-up TV (for up to seven days). Featuring an easy-to-use UI, the SceneGate 8083 runs on an exclusively developed global CDN. The platform is based on an open software-based architecture that can easily be integrated with today's popular OTT services. DLNA-based media sharing is available, enabling in-home streaming and multiroom environments. The SceneGate 8083 features a flexible SDK that supports open APIs for integration with native- or browser-based middleware clients and applications. Through open API technology and a unified media framework, it enables seamless integration with IPTV and OTT services. Accessories -- such as wireless dongles, keyboards, and storage devices -- can be connected to the STB to add to the end user experience. Sophisticated security features guarantee the protection of a service provider's valuable assets.

SceneGate(TM) 9090

Albis Technologies will also demonstrate the SceneGate(TM) 9090, a sophisticated HD IPTV STB capable of delivering linear TV, VOD, OTT, and PVR services from a compact design. Recent improvements include additional memory, processing power, and a dedicated graphics GPU, all of which enhance the user experience by allowing them to engage with a variety of feature-rich applications. The SceneGate 9090 delivers HD resolution up to 1080p via an HDMI(R) 1.4a interface, and is 3D TV ready, enabling cable, telco, and Internet service providers to deliver a more exclusive service offering.

In addition to supporting sophisticated applications and customizable user interfaces, the SceneGate 9090 allows end users to easily connect accessories, such as wireless dongles, keyboards, and storage devices, to the STB to achieve a more connected multimedia experience.

Company Overview:

About Albis Technologies (www.albistechnologies.com)

From digital set-top boxes to business access products, Albis Technologies delivers innovative and tailored solutions. Customers, partners, and end-users benefit from Albis Technologies' expert knowledge, quality products, and reliable cooperation. With global coverage, covering both business and consumer solutions, Albis Technologies' has demonstrated a proven track record of experience and competence. Albis Technologies is headquartered in Switzerland.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

IMAGE DOWNLOADS

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/Albis/Albis-Technologies-SceneGate-8083.jpg

Caption: Albis Technologies' SceneGate(TM) 8083

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/Albis/Albis-Technologies-SceneGate.jpg

Caption: Albis Technologies' SceneGate(TM) 9090