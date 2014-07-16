R. L. Drake THE INDEPENDENT SHOW 2014 EXHIBITOR PREVIEW -- Booth 427

At The Independent Show, one of the industry's premiere trade shows for independent cable operators, R.L. Drake, a leading global provider of digital and analog cable, digital signage, and MPEG encoding systems, will introduce the PEG-NE24-IP, an HD MPEG digital video encoder designed to optimize multipoint distribution for public education, government, and sports applications.

The DSE 2 PLUS dual multiplexing encoder, which is now shipping, will also be demonstrated at the show.

New Product and Technology Demonstrations

Sneak Peek! PEG-NE24-IP Single HD-SDI MPEG Encoder

At The Independent Show, Drake will provide a sneak preview of the PEG-NE24-IP -- a stand-alone, single HD-SDI input MPEG-2 and H.264 digital encoder designed to support PEG (public, education, and government) channels carrying local public access, school event, and municipal government programming.

Using the PEG-NE24-IP encoder, operators can efficiently transport video and audio signals from a local origination site back to the headend or hub location, so they can be multiplexed and broadcast, making it ideal for multipoint distribution applications. The PEG-NE24-IP can produce both HD and a secondary SD program from one single HD source through an SFP interface that includes copper and fiber output options, depending on the SFP module chosen by the user.

The PEG-NE24-IP encodes and streams video content leveraging the MPEG-2 or H.264 format and PCM-embedded audio in Dolby Digital(R), MPEG-1 Audio Layer II stereo, or AAC stereo. Capable of outputting resolutions of 480i, 480p, 720p, and 1080i, the PEG-NE24-IP always ensures superior video quality.

Powered by a separate 110V AC power unit, the PEG-NE24-IP encoder provides operators with a small, modular, desktop solution that is compact, cost-effective, and reliable.

DSE 2 PLUS Dual Multiplexing Encoder

Drake will also showcase the DSE 2 PLUS dual multiplexing encoder at The Independent Show 2014. By combining encoding and QAM modulation capabilities within a single stand-alone unit, the DSE 2 PLUS dramatically simplifies HD video distribution for independent cable operators.

Utilizing the DSE 2 PLUS, operators can digitally encode two uncompressed HDMI, high-resolution component video or VGA inputs to MPEG-2 or MPEG-4 (H.264). The DSE 2 PLUS uses an internal multiplexing QAM modulator and low-noise upconverter to enable the distribution of two HD programs over existing legacy fiber and coaxial networks while providing superior reliability and consistent performance. Leveraging the bandwidth savings provided by the encoder, operators can deliver twice as many HD programs or multiple channels at half the bandwidth, enabling them to realize significant cost savings and additional revenue opportunities.

Company Overview

Headquartered in Ohio, R.L. Drake is an American cable TV institution that has been designing and building innovative end-to-end communications systems and video engineering components for over 65 years. Drake Digital headends are deployed in demanding locations worldwide. Commercial, government, and MSO customers of all sizes use Drake Digital systems. Drake arms multichannel service providers with the technical solutions they need to effectively compete in the residential, enterprise, and hospitality environments.

IMAGE DOWNLOADS

www.202comms.com/Drake/Drake-PEGNE24IP.jpg

Caption: New PEG-NE24-IP Encoder

http://www.202comms.com/Drake/Drake-DSE_2_PLUS.jpg

Caption: Drake DSE 2 PLUS