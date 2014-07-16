Pixel Power Drives the Buzz Around Social Media

IBC launch is simple, low-cost, easy to implement publication tool

Pixel Power, the innovative supplier of broadcast graphics and playout solutions, is set to transform social media integration with the launch of Buzz at IBC 2014. Buzz is a software accessory for Pixel Power’s range of graphics-based playout devices which makes it simple to scan, moderate and broadcast social media interactions.

“Producers everywhere recognise the importance of social media,” said James Gilbert, CEO of Pixel Power. “To be able to take what your audience is saying about you and put it on screen quickly and safely is a huge advantage. Buzz puts this at anyone’s fingertips.”

Before tweets and other audience comments can be broadcast they have to be selected to ensure only the most relevant and appropriate make it to the screen. Existing solutions to do this tend to be complex, costly and time consuming to implement.

Buzz transforms this by using an integration approach and a user interface so simple that virtually no training is required. Multiple social media feeds are consolidated, and because Buzz is integrated within a Pixel Power graphics device users can accept, format and publish messages with a single click.

Ahead of its formal launch Buzz is already being used by TV Guide Network during live coverage of the Big Brother house for ‘Big Brother After Dark’. They appreciate the ability to get social media on air with minimal effort and cost, leaving them the option of a more complex solution at a later date if required.

“We see Buzz as the clever not complicated option,” added Gilbert. “It gets social media on air for broadcasters and producers. They can define a graphics template to match the look of their show, and quickly and simply pick the right messages out of the incoming feeds. Most important, it is so simple to use that it will be hard to put the wrong content to air.”

Buzz will be shown alongside the rest of the Pixel Power range at IBC 2014, on stand 7.A31.