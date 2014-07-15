aQ Broadcast to Showcase Full Range at IBC 2014

At IBC 2014, aQ Broadcast, which designs, develops, manufactures and supports an integrated range of Newsroom, Scripting, Automation and Media Management software alongside Video Server and Production Suite hardware, will feature its full range, including:

Newsroom and Scripting software

QNews: A newsroom computer system that provides script and rundown management as well as newsroom automation that supports every type of environment from large national broadcasters to small, two-user systems.

QNet: A networked scripting solution that offers unique, multi-user, multi-column script production tools, including shot locks, cut lines, scene numbering, camera cards, flexible formatting and optional prompting.

Transmission Automation and Media Management software

QTx: This transmission automation software provides station automation based on the same database and client system as QNews. It provides a very cost-effective solution in environments where output consists of both live and pre-recorded content.

QMedia: This media management software provides over-arching media management functionality, including ingest, review, deletion, transfer, proxy handling, including archive and restore handling.

Video Servers

aVS Video Server hardware: This range of innovative and modular video servers scales from an entry-level, two-output unit up to large, flexible and redundant Storage and Port solutions.

aVS firmware options: New options are now available for a wide range of features, including marking, sub-clipping, conforming, transcoding, streaming, transferring and delay looping.

Production Suite

aPS Production Suite: This complete multi-user solution is an integrated production system that combines many of the discreet components from a typical studio workflow into a single cost-effective system to enable users to create a complete, scripted television production.

The company will also showcase its integrated solution for regional broadcasters, with particular relevance to the new Local TV sector in the UK.

aQ products and services will be fully demonstrated at IBC, Amsterdam, 12-16 September, Stand 9.B14ci.