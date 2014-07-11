Imagineer Systems Releases mocha Plus

mocha Plus 4 adds new VFX capabilities; expands support to include Adobe Premiere Pro CC 2014

Guildford, UK – July 10, 2014 –Imagineer Systems, creators of the Academy Award-winningmocha® Planar Tracking technology, today released mocha Plus. “mocha Plusrepresents a new product category for Imagineer,” states Ross Shain, chief marketing officer, Imagineer Systems.“Now Adobe Creative Cloud customers have a clear distinction betweenmocha AE CC, which is bundled free with After Effects and Imagineer’s upgraded version which adds advanced features and support for Premiere Pro.mocha Plusaddresses the growing needs of freelance artists and editors, hitting the sweet spot between needing advanced capabilities like planar tracking and roto tools, and budgeting constraints. After Effects users will also gain significant features by upgrading the Adobe bundledmocha AE CCtomocha Plus, with a special upgrade price of just $195 that truly cannot be beat.”Watch the mocha Plus 4 promo video.

Replacing Imagineer System’s mocha AE product, mocha Plus adds professional VFX modules including a 3D camera solver, lens correction tools for After Effects and support for copying and pasting mocha roto masks directly to the Premiere Pro timeline. mocha Plus also supports a multitude of compositing and NLE applications including recent versions of Adobe After Effects, Premiere Pro CC 2014, Apple Final Cut Pro and Motion, HitFilm, and Boris FX plug-ins.

“mocha Plusbrings in loads of new features designed to make your day just that much better,”comments Ben Brownlee, Curious Turtle Professional Video. “The new keyboard shortcut profiles means that you don't have to make that mental leap when switching between applications - just match up your favorites and go. Working with Creative Cloud, the new export ability to Premiere Pro lets me take in multiple complex masks directly without round-tripping in After Effects. For tasks that can be done in the NLE, this means fewer files to manage, easier corrections and faster results. Boo-ya!”

Discover What’s New in mocha Plus

Support for Premiere Pro CC 2014 - Copy and Paste mocha Masks: Premiere Pro editors can now use mocha masks to isolate color correction, blurs and more. mocha’s advanced tracking and roto tools create accurate masks with minimal keyframing. Export multi-layered masks to AE, Premiere and FCP without rendering.

Premiere Pro editors can now use masks to isolate color correction, blurs and more. advanced tracking and roto tools create accurate masks with minimal keyframing. Export multi-layered masks to AE, Premiere and FCP without rendering. The customizable keyboard shortcut interface enables mocha Plus 4 users to edit and save customizable keyboard layouts or select industry standard keyboard layouts such as Adobe After Effects.

enables users to edit and save customizable keyboard layouts or select industry standard keyboard layouts such as Adobe After Effects. 3D Camera Solver: 3D match moving made easy. Unlike feature based tracking, mocha solves the 3D camera based on user-selected planes. This fast and easy-to-use solution is ideal for set extensions, 3D text and particle tracking.

3D match moving made easy. Unlike feature based tracking, solves the 3D camera based on user-selected planes. This fast and easy-to-use solution is ideal for set extensions, 3D text and particle tracking. Lens Correction Tools for After Effects: This simple and easy-to-use interface allows users to calibrate the distortion introduced by camera lenses. Unwanted lens distortion can be removed or matched for realistic compositing. Export to the free mocha Lens plug-in for After Effects to undistort footage or distort your final composite.

mocha Fan Favorite Features

2.5D planar tracking: mocha’s 2.5D planar motion tracking engine accurately follows translation, scale, rotation, skew and perspective. Unlimited tracking layers handle reflections, obstructed and blurred objects, and even areas with low detail.

2.5D planar motion tracking engine accurately follows translation, scale, rotation, skew and perspective. Unlimited tracking layers handle reflections, obstructed and blurred objects, and even areas with low detail. AdjustTrack Module: The AdjustTrack module and overlay tools help solve tracking challenges with pixel-perfect accuracy.

The AdjustTrack module and overlay tools help solve tracking challenges with pixel-perfect accuracy. Advanced Roto Tools: Create animated roto masks with less keyframes. X-spline and Bezier creation tools are purposely designed for artists to easily create detailed roto shapes. When linked to mocha’s planar tracking, roto shapes inherit motion and perspective, dramatically reducing manual keyframe work. Advanced tools for shape editing include per-point edge feathering, join layers tool, transform tool, group layers and more making mocha the ideal system for rotoscoping.

Imagineer Systems has also released mocha Pro 4 today. For details on this product update, please visit: www.imagineersystems.com/products/mocha-pro/.

Members of the media are invited to review mocha Plus 4 from Imagineer Systems. To request a review license, please contact Anya Oskolkova at anya@zazilmediagroup.com. For press images, please visit: http://www.imagineersystems.com/company/press/.

Pricing and Availability

mocha Plus 4 is now available on Mac OS X and Windows. mocha Plus 4 supports recent versions of Adobe After Effects, Premiere Pro CC 2014, Apple Final Cut Pro v7, Apple Motion, HitFilm and Boris FX. Existing owners of mocha AE v3 can upgrade to mocha Plus 4 for just $95 USD. Adobe Creative Cloud subscribers can upgrade from the bundled mocha AE CC for just $195 USD; new users can purchase mocha Plus on the Imagineer Systems website for $245 USD.

Special promotion: allmocha 4upgrades will be on sale for 20% off list prices for the month of July.

About mocha: Academy Award-Winning Technology

In February 2013, Imagineer Systems was honored by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences with a Scientific and Technical Award for mocha and its Planar Tracking technology.mocha was recognized for its robust tracking features and widespread adoption in the VFX industry.

Over the years, Imagineer’s mocha software has gained acclaimed notoriety within the film and video community for its ability to “motion track” problematic footage such as out of focus and marker-less areas helping enable a technique called “digital makeup” or “seamless effects.” Visual effects artists use planar tracking to magically transform actors and locations without requiring timely makeup sessions and expensive sets, allowing directors to make important creative decisions long after the performance has been captured. Capturing accurate movement is essential and mocha has been involved in some famous digital makeup examples such as the snake-like noseless Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter films, replacing Mystique’s eyes in X-Menand helping Natalie Portman undergo an amazing transformation in Black Swan.

About Imagineer Systems

Imagineer Systems Ltd is the Academy Award-winning developer of visual effects solutions for film, video and broadcast post-production markets. Imagineer Systems has made its mark on such marquee Hollywood blockbuster productions as The Hobbit, Black Swan, The Amazing Spiderman,The Wolf of Wall Street, and the Harry Potter series. Imagineer’s desktop product line consists ofmocha Pro™ - roto, planar tracking, compositing, and removal utility; mocha Plus™ - a planar tracking and roto utility designed for Adobe After Effects, Premiere Pro and Final Cut Pro users. Imagineer Systems was founded in 2000 and its headquarters is located in Guildford, United Kingdom.

Press Contacts

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6559

(Skype) anya.oskolkova

Lauren Leger

Zazil Media Group

(e) lauren@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 508.498.8433

(Skype) lauren.zazil

###