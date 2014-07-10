NVerzion to Display Flexible, Cloud-Based Automation and Technology Solutions at TAB2014

SALT LAKE CITY -- July 9, 2014 -- NVerzion(R), a leading provider of cutting-edge tools for digital broadcasting and television station automation, today announced that the company will be exhibiting at the 61st annual Texas Association of Broadcasters (TAB) convention and trade show, Aug. 6-7 at the Renaissance Austin Hotel in Austin, Texas. At the show, NVerzion will display a variety of next-generation automation solutions designed to simplify broadcast operations by providing unparalleled efficiency, reliability, and flexibility. Key highlights at the booth include NVerzion's new cloud-based automation offerings, which enhance operational efficiencies and cost savings for broadcasters by eliminating expensive on-site equipment.

"At NVerzion, we understand that each broadcaster's needs are different. At TAB2014, we'll showcase a variety of automation solutions designed to optimize a station's file-based workflow while matching its specific cost and operational requirements," said Reed Haslam, director of sales and marketing at NVerzion. "In particular, we will be displaying our NCloud solution, which transforms the way broadcasters control, store, and monitor video and audio content by leveraging the cloud."

Based on a variety of hardware and software components, NVerzion's end-to-end automation platform is available in several easy-to-deploy packages that can be customized to meet the needs of an individual station. By providing control over a variety of third-party equipment, NVerzion automation allows stations to get content on the air faster and more cost-effectively. NVerzion automation is based on a modular design that guarantees the integrity of a broadcaster's on-air presentation by eliminating any single point of failure within the file-based workflow. This modularity also simplifies future upgrades. Leveraging the scalability of NVerzion automation, stations can easily support additional channels and subchannels in the future.

At TAB2014, NVerzion will display NCloud(TM), including a new automation and media asset management system that simplifies the playout and control of professional video and audio content. Utilizing the flexible, cloud-based solution, broadcasters can control, store, and monitor high-quality audio and video content anytime and anywhere, lowering their capital and operational expenses. Through the integrated cloud automation solution, broadcasters have virtually unlimited storage. NCloud significantly reduces infrastructure and maintenance costs by eliminating the need for onsite storage systems.

NVerzion will also showcase NGenius, an open source storage solution, at TAB2014. NGenius provides a reliable, cloud-based automation and storage solution for preserving and protecting data. Perfect for storing long-term assets, NGenius enables broadcasters to house their video assets in the cloud, in an area that is geographically separate from their facilities, to guarantee that data is safe during a catastrophic event and over long periods of time. By eliminating the need for additional onsite storage, NGenius dramatically reduces a broadcaster's capital equipment expenses.

NVerzion(R) is a leading provider of digital broadcast automation tools that streamline an operator's entire workflow from acquisition to distribution and playout of content, reducing OPEX and CAPEX. Based on a Component Level Automation System Solutions (CLASS) concept that supports easy implementation into any existing infrastructure, NVerzion automation solutions offer users scalability, reliability, redundancy, and guaranteed interoperability with third-party systems. All NVerzion systems are backed with worldwide training, service, and support.

