InfoComm Issues Call For Presenters For ISE 2014

InfoComm International®, the leading trade association representing the audiovisual and information communications industries worldwide and co-owner of the Integrated Systems Europe (ISE 2015) tradeshow, has issued its annual Call for Presenters with a view to making its 2015 Professional Development offering the most comprehensive at an ISE show yet.





As in previous years, InfoComm is reaching out to the AV stakeholder community to provide education content that is relevant to ISE's growing audience and breaks new ground in terms of topicality, while remaining true to the association's values by being vendor-neutral and objective.

InfoComm continues voucher scheme at ISE 2015

At ISE 2014, InfoComm's professional development sessions were free to attend for the first time, and attracted over 950 delegates. The association is repeating the same pricing policy for 2015, with all ISE attendees being eligible for two free session vouchers.

“The fact that our professional development offering at ISE is drawing a wider audience than ever is great news for the global AV community,” comments Terry Friesenborg, Chief Global Officer, InfoComm International. “It means that company representatives who successfully submit presentation topics can be assured of increased awareness before, during and after ISE 2015.”

Education for everyone

InfoComm is asking for submissions in three different categories.

The first of these, 'regular' professional development seminars, are targeted at AV professionals and are divided into three sub-categories: basic (delegates with little or no knowledge), intermediate (two-plus years' experience) and advanced (five-plus years' experience). All of these sessions will be 50 minutes in length, although longer durations will be considered.

Additionally, InfoComm is repeating the successful Special Sessions for Education Technology Managers which made their ISE debut at the 2014 show. As the name implies, these sessions are aimed at Technology Managers working in Higher Education, so topics will need to have content specific to this attendee type.

Last but not least, InfoComm is introducing a new Master Class category for ISE 2015. Aimed at experienced AV professionals with perhaps 8-10 years' experience (or more), these in-depth technical or business-related sessions will be two hours in length and are expected to be attended by a more tightly focused group of highly skilled and informed delegates.

Don’t wait, sign up now!

Company representatives interested in submitting suggestions for any or all of the above categories may do so using InfoComm's online Call for Presenters form. The deadline for applications is 31 July 2014.

“There's no better way to become acknowledged as an expert in your field than by leading an InfoComm Professional Development session, and no place to do that in front of a bigger and more diverse audience than ISE,” concludes Friesenborg.

“We are looking forward to hosting an unbeatable program in Amsterdam from 10–12 February 2015, and are looking forward to receiving the industry's suggestions for topics as we pursue our mission to provide class-leading education for the AV industry globally.”

