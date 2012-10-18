Snell Breaks Price Barrier for Highest-Quality Frame-Rate Standards Conversion With New KudosPro MC500

READING, U.K. -- Oct. 18, 2012 -- Snell today announced the launch of the KudosPro MC500, the newest addition to the KudosPro family of cost-effective, broadcast-quality format and standards conversion systems. As the industry's most affordable SD, HD, and 3Gbps motion compensated converter to date, the KudosPro MC500 makes the superior picture quality of motion compensation available to a much broader range of broadcast organizations, further demonstrating Snell's commitment to provide 1080p as standard at no additional charge.

"In order to integrate international programs into their schedules or repurpose content for global markets, media organizations need frame-rate standards conversion," said Paola Hobson, senior product manager at Snell. "Until now, when evaluating frame-rate solutions, many of our customers had to choose between high-quality but relatively expensive motion compensated conversion or lower-cost, lower-quality linear conversion. The KudosPro MC500 is truly a groundbreaking development, because it offers the superior quality of motion compensation at a low price. Now customers don't have to choose -- they can have the best of both worlds."

The KudosPro MC500 is ideal for international program distribution; content repurposing for Internet and TV distribution; and international TV and video production. As with the other members of the KudosPro range, the MC500 provides frame-rate conversion as well as up-, down-, and cross-conversion for all broadcast standards including SD, HD, and 3Gbps (1080p) as well as including a range of tools for picture enhancement, audio gain/delay/shuffle, closed caption and timecode passing, AFDs, and much more. The system offers 16-channel embedded audio processing for each video channel, automatic aspect ratio conversion, and flexible video and audio I/O configuration, with a user-friendly front panel and remote control via Web interface or Snell's RollCall control and monitoring system.

