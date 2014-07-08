Cuescript Names Excelencia Its New Distributor In Mexico

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, JULY 8, 2014 —CueScript, a provider of creative prompting solutions with feature-rich designs for all broadcast production needs, is pleased to announce that it has signed a distributor agreement with Mexico City-based Excelencia en Comunicaciones y Tecnología. Effective immediately, Excelencia will be CueScript’s exclusive distributor in Mexico.

Founded in 1993, Excelencia has been implementing broadcast projects for more than 20 years.

“We believe that Cuescript is a solid teleprompting company with a strong foundation and good product offerings,” Jorge Castaneda, President, Excelencia. “Our relationship has been great so far. We were fortunate to have CueScript president, Michael Accardi with us recently at our stand during the annual Telemundo expo. He was great to work with and very knowledgeable when answering customer questions. Thus far, our customers have enjoyed the CueScript team’s quick responses to questions and flexible options for quotes.”

Castaneda also cited several of what he believes to be CueScript’s main strengths as deciding factors in pursuing this new relationship. He and his team have witnessed the improved efficiency and ease of set up and take down, without loose parts that can be misplaced or lost. In addition, Castaneda believes CueScript brings competitive pricing and a solid, variety of equipment to the marketplace.

“The Mexican market is a growing, thriving broadcast market, hungry for innovation and we are thrilled to have teamed up with such a well-known distributor, such as Excelencia,” says Accardi. “CueScript is a firm believer it not only delivering stand-out, forward-thinking prompting solutions, but backing those solutions with top-notch customer care and support. Jorge and his team are known for putting their customers first and we are happy to be aligned with such a well-respected company.”

The CueScript product portfolio includes its CSM line of prompters, available in 15”, 17” and 19” models. All feature low energy consumption and a low power startup, two of the top requirements in today’s diverse range of production environments. Each has three-mode adjustable power input includes low (26 watts), medium (30 watts) and high (38 watts) and feature integrated mounting systems, low profile design and an increased viewing angle (170 x 16) for easier screen readability.

Moreover, built-in LED cue lights come standard with all CSM models, something that is not often an add-on option in this product category. In addition, CueScript takes this feature to the next level and offers LED adjustable brightness and 180-degree viewing, providing the tools and applications necessary for a variety of productions from an evening newscast to a light entertainment program. Finally, all CSM models meet the following requirements: CE, TUV, FCC, C-Tick, PSE, RoHs.

About CueScript

Launched in 2014 by industry veterans Michael Accardi, Peter Carey and Brian Larter, CueScript provides creative teleprompting hardware and software solutions, with innovative feature-rich designs for all broadcast production needs. The company’s top priority is to provide exceptional experiences to customers and users with its products and services, all of which are based on the vast industry experience of its founders and its close relationships with distributors, vendors and OEM partners. Backed by the company’s unique approach to prompting, CueScript’s top priority is to meet and exceed the expectations of its customers and users from the beginning, as they work together to build successful longstanding relationships.