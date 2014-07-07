GP Marketing Awarded Middle Atlantic Broadcast Rep of the Year

GP Marketing won the Broadcast Rep of the Year Award at the Middle Atlantic sales meeting prior to InfoComm 2014.

Based in Redmond, Washington, GP Marketing represents Middle Atlantic Products for the Broadcast market in Washington, Alaska, Idaho, Oklahoma and Montana.

Commenting on the award, Middle Atlantic Broadcast Sales Manager Dave Amoscato said, “The main thing that made GP Marketing successful was really focusing on the marketplace and driving business from the end user to the sale. Spending the time to get specifications and doing what was needed to demonstrate and position Middle Atlantic product for key sales targets. They consistently created a lot of opportunities for us in the Broadcast segment.”

Photo caption (left to right): Dan Tarkoff, Whitt Adams, Middle Atlantic; Gary Ponto, GP Marketing, Inc.; Marco Colindres, Middle Atlantic.

For technical specifications and in-depth information about Middle Atlantic Products, please click to www.middleatlantic.com or call 1.800.266.7225.

Middle Atlantic Products has been part of the Legrand group since its acquisition in 2011.



Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Innovation for a steady flow of new products with high added value and acquisitions are prime vectors for growth. Legrand reported sales of close to $5.8 billion in 2012. Legrand has a strong presence in the North American market, with a portfolio of well-known product lines that include Cablofil, Electrorack, Middle Atlantic, NuVo, On-Q, Ortronics, Pass & Seymour, Vantage, Watt Stopper and Wiremold. The company is listed on NYSE Euronext and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, ASPI and DJSI (ISIN code FR0010307819). www.legrand.us http://www.legrand.us>