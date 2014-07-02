Imagine Communications CEO Charlie Vogt Recognized by Finance Monthly with 2014 CEO Award

Imagine Communications, a market leader of media software and video infrastructure solutions serving the global broadcast, multichannel video programming distributor and enterprise markets, today announced that international corporate finance publication Finance Monthly has selected Imagine Communications CEO Charlie Vogt as a recipient of the magazine’s CEO Awards 2014, which celebrate the success, innovation and vision of CEOs representing a number of different sectors across the globe. Mr. Vogt was recognized for his role driving the company’s transformation, growth and innovation, including the successful rebranding and creation of two standalone businesses – Imagine Communications and GatesAir – and the seamless integration of two strategic acquisitions.

“On behalf of the Imagine Communications team, I would like to thank Finance Monthly for this recognition of our tireless work over the past twelve months,” said Mr. Vogt. “The industry is at a tipping point as broadcasters and MVPDs migrate away from proprietary legacy infrastructure and move toward cloud-based, software-defined networks and workflows to improve their growth, flexibility and profitability in a TV Everywhere world. In order to lead our customers through this period of significant change, we have moved quickly to align our strategy, production direction and technology ecosystem with today’s transformational industry trends. Building on this foundation through strategic acquisitions and significant organic investment, we are ideally positioned to guide the industry to this virtualized future while enabling a smooth transition for our customers.”

Finance Monthly’s research team draws on the views of thousands of investors, analysts, executives, employees, and media professionals worldwide to recognize some of the most successful senior individuals who have helped shape the corporate landscape in 2014. These extraordinary leaders have shown strategic foresight and management at organizations that have had deep beneficial impact on the community.

“The success of every organization is down to the depth of talent that it is able to attract and the ability of a CEO to deliver commercial success by unlocking that talent,” said Mark Palmer, Editor-in-chief of Finance Monthly. “Charlie Vogt and the CEOs recognized in this year’s Finance Monthly CEO Awards publication are proven corporate leaders who deliver results and have achieved considerable success in their respective sectors.”

Mr. Vogt has received numerous awards and honors for his leadership and corporate accomplishments, including Ernst & Young's “Entrepreneur of the Year,” Dallas Metroplex Technology Business Council's “Corporate CEO of the Year,” Global Telecom Business' “Power 100,” and recognition as CEO of The Wall Street Journal's no. 1 ranked venture-backed company in the US in 2012. Vogt serves on the Board of Directors of the International Association of Broadcast Manufacturers and is an active member of the Telecommunications Industry Association and the Federal Communications Commission Advisory Council, an entity that advises the FCC Chairman on matters of technology evolution and security that relate to the nation's telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructure of the United States.

Leveraging more than five decades of innovation, Imagine Communications Corp. is a global leader of media software and video infrastructure solutions serving more than 3,000 broadcast, multichannel video programming distributor, government and enterprise customers spanning 185 countries. Today, nearly half of the world’s video channels traverse through more than 3 million of our products deployed around the world. With a bold vision and commitment to IP-enabled, cloud-based, software-defined platforms and TV Everywhere, Imagine Communications is delivering billions of moments around the world anywhere, anytime and on any device. Visit www.imaginecommunications.com for more information, and follow us on Twitter @imagine_comms.