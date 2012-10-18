Haivision Recognizes IDT as Its Top Asia-Pacific Distributor of the Year

MONTREAL and CHICAGO -- Oct. 17, 2012 -- Haivision, a global leader in advanced IP video streaming solutions, announced today that it has recognized Image Design Technology (IDT) as its top Asia-Pacific distributor of the year. IDT, Haivision's distributor for Australia and New Zealand, has exceeded $1 million in revenue growth within the past 12 months supplying Haivision products for IP video solutions through IDT's network of resellers and systems integrators.

"Haivision's end-to-end solutions for encoding, recording, streaming, and video distribution are both cost-effective and easy to deploy," said Gerry Wilkins, managing director at IDT. "This gives us significant leverage in the streaming media marketplace, allowing us to offer cutting-edge technology with the confidence that our solutions will satisfy even the most rigorous customer requirements. It is an honor to be recognized and we look forward to continued growth alongside Haivision."

IDT, a Haivision Gold Distribution Partner, is a world leader in audio, video, data distribution, and display technology. The company manages a network of resellers and integrators across Australia and New Zealand. A recent project included a Haivision streaming video deployment for a world-class stadium venue in the state of Victoria, attracting more than four million people per year. In addition to deployments in the sports and entertainment market, the company also sells Haivision solutions in the medical, education, and enterprise markets and has customers using Haivision at universities, defense and government departments, and major banking institutions.

"IDT has a sterling reputation as one of the Asia-Pacific region's premier distributors of advanced pro A/V and video streaming technologies," said Charles Dobson, vice president of global channels at Haivision. "Exceeding $1 million in the sale of Haivision solutions in this region is a remarkable achievement that demonstrates a solid understanding of our technology and a very competent team of sales people and engineers. We are proud to be represented by IDT as our regional distribution partner and to honor them with a Haivision Top Distributor Award. We look forward to continued success."

IDT offers Haivision's complete range of solutions including Torpedo(TM) DVB to IP gateways, Makito(TM) HD encoders, KulaByte(TM) Internet encoders, Viper(TM) all-in-one stream and record appliances, Furnace(TM) IP video distribution systems, Stingray(TM) set-top boxes, and Barracuda(TM) H.264 encoders.

More information on Haivision products and solutions is available at www.haivision.com.

More information on IDT is available at www.idt.com.au.

# # #

About Image Design Technology (IDT)

IDT is a leading Australian distributor of audiovisual and display technology. Representing high quality brands both locally and internationally, IDT works with resellers and integrators to offer a complete solution to organizations seeking a first-rate audiovisual and display system. IDT supports organizations across a broad range of industries including corporate, education, emergency services, government, medical, retail, and event management. More information is available at www.idt.com.au.

About Haivision

Haivision delivers advanced technology for streaming, recording, managing, and distributing secure IP video and interactive media within the enterprise, education, medical/healthcare, and federal/military markets. Haivision is a private company based in Montreal and Chicago, with technical excellence centers in Beaverton, Ore.; Austin, Texas; and Hamburg, Germany. With a global sales and support organization, Haivision distributes its products through value-added resellers, system integrators, distributors, and OEMs worldwide. More information is available at www.haivision.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/Haivision/121017.zip

ENDS