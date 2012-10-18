Anton/Bauer Designs New Blackmagic Cinema Camera Gold Mount

Offers an Uninterrupted Power Solution for the Latest Must-Have Camera

SHELTON, CT, OCTOBER 18, 2012—Anton/Bauer®, part of Vitec Videocom, a Vitec Group company, and a premier global provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries, is pleased to announce its QRC-BMD Gold Mount® solution for the new Blackmagic DesignEF (Electro-Focus) and MFT (Micro Four Thirds) Cinema Cameras. Anton/Bauer’s latest introduction further highlights the company’s dedication to providing innovative portable power solutions.

Designed for the ever-evolving needs of today’s cinema and television production professionals, the Blackmagic EF and MFT Cinema Cameras come with an LCD touch screen and feature a 2.5K image sensor with wide, 13 stops of dynamic range, a built-in SSD recorder, open-standard uncompressed RAW and compressed file formats, and, depending on the model, compatibility with quality EF or passive MFT lenses. As the Blackmagic EF and MFT Cinema Cameras are equipped with internal batteries that last up to 90 minutes, Anton/Bauer developed the new QRC-BMD Gold Mount to provide users with virtually uninterrupted power. When paired with a battery, such as Anton/Bauer’s DIONIC® HC, the QRC-BMD can provide the camera with 91Wh of power for four hours. The new Gold Mount has also been designed to include Anton/Bauer’s MATRIX Cheese Plate and two PowerTap outlets to power additional accessories easily.

“Anton/Bauer’s QRC-BMD essentially gives Blackmagic Cinema Camera users a ‘swappable’ power solution to ensure the camera is continuously powered and ready for filming at all times,” says Paul Dudeck, Anton/Bauer vice president of sales, the Americas. “When you are working with an internal camera battery, once the battery depletes, you are down for the two hours or so that it takes to charge. This new Gold Mount, however, provides a ‘hot-swap’ solution, providing continuous power, as it is easy to swap our battery out. Users will have the comfort of knowing that during that swap, the camera’s internal battery kicks in, so there is never any downtime while shooting on set.”

Anton/Bauer has also designed the QRC-BMD to be compatible with the company’s mounting bracket for 15mm or 19mm rod systems. It can also be adapted to third-party support systems (15mm or 19mm clamp kits sold separately).

For more information, please visit www.antonbauer.com or call (203) 929-1100.

