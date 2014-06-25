Visual Unity Strengthens its International Sales Team

With an investment cushion of $7.2 million, OTT platform provider Visual Unity (www.visualunity.com) is now in a formidable position to significantly strengthen is staff infrastructure in key international markets. To that end, the company has announced four new sales managers - Sharon Quigley, Don Golden, Brian Pang and Inanc Vardar. Their appointments will enable Visual Unity to grow its portfolio of national and regional accounts in North America, Europe and Asia. "Our vuMedia™ platform is a robust and proven working product," says Visual Unity's CEO Tomas Petru. "Strengthening our sales team will allow us to reach more customers and spend more time presenting our media communications technology to them. There is already enormous interest in Visual Unity products and, having secured our financial future and increased our sales staff, we are now in a really good position to exploit our sales leads." Tony Hasek, Chief Commercial Officer at Visual Unity, adds: "This powerful strengthening of Visual Unity allows us to better service key markets around the world, and capitalize on the amazing growth opportunity in OTT and video streaming services. Existing and potential customers will now have access to even higher levels of service from the company." North American will be divided between Sharon Quigley on the East Coast and Don Golden on the West Coast. Sharon Quigley comes with a wealth of industry experience, having spent over 17 years at Ross Video Corporation where she acquired numerous large corporate accounts and managed diverse sales territories. As Head of East Coast Sales, Quigley will develop Visual Unity’s recent success in providing OTT and OVP services to broadcasters, telcos and media conglomerates in the region. Head of West Coast Sales Don Golden previously held executive positions for a variety of media companies in the business of content acquisition, distribution and client acquisition. As a former Studio executive in television program syndication, his experience in linear and digital entertainment media has established him as a convergence executive helping clients monetize content across all platforms. Prior to joining Visual Unity, Golden held positions at RLJ Entertainment, (NASDAQ: RLJE), Ascent Media, Carsey Werner eDistribution and MGM Studios. Heading up Visual Unity's sales in East Asia is Brian Pang, who joins the company from a four-year stint at Digital Rapids Corporation. Inanc Vardar, who is now Visual Unity's Head of Turkey and Eastern Mediterranean sales, gained his industry experience at Calinos Entertainment and Digiturk. "Visual Unity is committed to innovation and exceptional customer service," Tony Hasek adds. "With these new appointments, we have been fortunate to find people of the right caliber who understand our ethos and have the necessary skills and experience to fill these important roles." -ends- About Visual Unity Visual Unity is a Multiscreen Solution Provider, bridging the gap between linear broadcast, IT and IPTV to help clients reach and engage audiences on any screen. Since 1991, the team has been designing and delivering turnkey broadcast and complex multiscreen solutions worldwide – from HD outside Broadcast (OB) vehicles and major playout facilities to live internet streaming and Video on Demand services. Visual Unity’s award-winning vuMedia™ platform helps broadcasters and content owners control how their brand and assets are managed and monetized in the multiscreen environment. vuMedia™ is a highly scalable and a modular architecture, delivering a cutting-edge live viewing experience on the web or any mobile or connected device – all of which can be deployed into existing workflows and business processes. Visual Unity is based in Los Angeles, Munich, London, Prague, Moscow, Istanbul, Dubai, Hong Kong. For further information, please visit www.visualunity.com, info@visualunity.com