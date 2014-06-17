Driven By Continued Growth, Dejero Moves to Larger Waterloo Region Headquarters

New Facility Will Support Rapidly Expanding Global Customer Base Using Dejero's Award-Winning IP Newsgathering Solutions

WATERLOO, Ontario -- June 17, 2014 -- In order to accommodate expanding customer demand for its award-winning Dejero LIVE+ Platform of cellular newsgathering products, Dejero announced today that the company has relocated its global headquarters to a larger facility on the Waterloo Technology Campus. Effective June 16, Dejero is based at 412 Albert St., Suite 100, Waterloo, Ontario.

"Our company is experiencing significant growth, driven by major broadcasters around the world who are adopting our IP-based solutions as a highly flexible and cost-effective alternative to traditional satellite and microwave trucks for field-based newsgathering," said Brian Cram, CEO of Dejero. "With our new facility, we'll be well-positioned to carry out our next phase of market and product development initiatives to support our customers' evolving requirements as they continue to push the envelope with our global solutions."

The LIVE+ Platform offers powerful capabilities to improve broadcasters' ability to deliver primary and supplemental live video feeds from the field with greater efficiency, ease of use, and significantly reduced costs. Dejero's cloud-based workflow solutions also greatly simplify multiplatform content distribution.

The LIVE+ Platform includes the Dejero LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitter, a portable, ruggedized system that transmits HD video over multiple bonded networks at subsecond latency; the Dejero LIVE+ Mobile App, enabling users to send bonded live or recorded video from their iOS or Android mobile devices; Dejero LIVE+ NewsBook, used to transmit live video or edited packages from a laptop; and the Dejero LIVE+ VSET, a rack-mount encoder that adds high-quality, high-reliability, and low-latency cellular transmission capabilities to satellite and microwave newsgathering vehicles. All of these devices are monitored and controlled by the Dejero LIVE+ Portal, an easy-to-use cloud-based management tool that monitors and controls transmission devices, networks, and content.

Since its founding in 2008, Dejero has continued to expand its engineering, software development, and sales teams to drive and support an increased global presence and to introduce its proven video technology into other vertical markets.

The Waterloo Region of Ontario is home to more than 1,000 technology companies that generate more than $30 billion in annual revenues in a community of only 550,000 people. The region's tech sector boasts strong R&D capacity and significant talent magnets with its leading postsecondary institutions and global think tanks.

"The Waterloo Region is the perfect location for Dejero to continue to grow, thrive, and innovate, not only because of its strong entrepreneurial culture, but also due to its ecosystem of companies and research institutions that are collaborating to advance digital media, mobile, and internet technologies," Cram said.

About Dejero

From video capture and transmission to management and distribution, Dejero solutions help broadcasters, media companies, and organizations of all sizes reach their global multiscreen audiences instantly and cost-effectively. Dejero's LIVE+ Platform simplifies the acquisition and broadcast of live video on-air and online through a broad range of traditional and emerging uplink solutions. The platform, including portable transmitters and software for laptops and smartphones, intelligently manages or bonds wireless connections (3G/4G/LTE, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, microwave, and satellite) to deliver optimal picture quality. In addition, customers are able to centrally monitor and manage Dejero devices and live feeds in the cloud for streamlined content delivery and enhanced operational efficiency. Dejero is privately held and based in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.dejero.com.

