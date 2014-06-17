SMPTE Extends Call for Papers Deadline for SMPTE 2014 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition, Announces Registration Opening on June 16

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- June 17, 2014 -- The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R)), the worldwide leader in motion-imaging standards and education for the communications, media, entertainment, and technology industries, has extended the call for papers deadline to July 7 for the prestigious SMPTE 2014 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition, which will take place Oct. 21-23 in Hollywood, California. Proposals may be submitted online at www.smpte.org/cfp2014. Registration for the conference has also opened at www.smpte2014.org will open on June 16.

"The presentation of technical papers is an important element of this event, and we strive to ensure that papers address a range of critical concepts and issues that influence the motion-imaging field," said Paul Chapman, chair of the SMPTE ATC Program Committee. "Though we already have received an array of quality proposals, we are providing additional time for those who may have been considering submitting but have not yet done so."

The SMPTE Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition is the premier annual technology event covering motion-imaging and media technology, production, operations, over-the-top content services, and the allied arts and sciences. Proposed papers must be informational and must address technical theory, research, innovation, application, or practice specific to any of the evolving technologies associated with the media technology industry.

Technical paper topics include, but are not limited to, 4K/8K UHDTV and beyond; postproduction; broadcast infrastructure, file-based workflow; cinematography and image acquisition; asset management, storage, and archiving; the "Internet of everything," the second screen, and alternative content; audio/video processing and compression; content security; new techniques in audio; content distribution; display technology; advanced image processing; mobile, IP, and future distribution technologies; and restoration and preservation.

Student papers are strongly encouraged. Papers that have been published previously or that are commercial or promotional in nature will not be considered. A complete and more specific listing of possible topics, as well as instructions on submitting a topic heading, paper title, and one-page abstract, are available at www.smpte.org/cfp2014.

Further information about SMPTE and the SMPTE 2014 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition is available at www.smpte.org.

