Broadpeak and SoftAtHome Partnership Brings Best-in-Class OTT Experience

RENNES, France -- Oct. 17, 2012 -- Broadpeak, a leading provider of content delivery networks (CDN) technology and video-on-demand (VOD) servers for cable, IPTV, OTT, and hybrid TV operators worldwide, and SoftAtHome, a provider of home operating platforms enabling operators to deliver convergent services for the digital home, announced today their collaboration to improve OTT video experience on operators' networks.

OTT video is disrupting traditional models of video consumption. Network operators are experiencing rising delivery costs without additional revenues, even for their own content on retail devices. At the same time, OTT providers cannot guarantee quality of service for their content, so the experience for their end-users can vary and end up being poor.

At IBC2012, Broadpeak launched its nanoCDN(TM) technology, leveraging home network equipment to reduce infrastructure costs dramatically for operators and enable them to deliver high-quality video services to end users more efficiently. The new nanoCDN technology improves the scalability of live OTT TV services by effectively managing video consumption peaks that could not otherwise be supported by the network infrastructure.

SoftAtHome also announced its latest software release SOP5 during IBC2012. SOP5 takes SoftAtHome's segmented software solutions further in enabling the managed IPTV and OTT adaptive streaming technologies gateway box (gBox) and IP set-top box (ipBox) to be used together.

Operators can now use their traditional IPTV back-end or rely on a unique TV back-end to address retail and managed devices. The gBox solution is also designed for network operators and enables them to optimize their network down to the last mile. These solutions enable SoftAtHome "4Cs" solutions -- Content, Communications, Commerce, and Control -- to generate additional revenues for service providers.

By combining Broadpeak's nanoCDN with SoftAtHome's platform on customer-premises equipment, network operators can cost-effectively deliver high-quality live OTT video services to millions of simultaneous viewers, consuming only a few megabits per second on the operator's network. Service providers are able to extend their CDN to the last mile. Moreover, service providers can reuse this infrastructure to resell quality-of-experience-based services to OTT players, using the same mechanisms and generating additional revenues. The unified software platform, provided by SoftAtHome and available on all of the service provider's boxes whatever the manufacturer, simplifies the deployment of nanoCDN technology, accelerates network cost optimization, and generates additional revenues with new "4Cs" services enabled.

"We are excited to work with Broadpeak, implementing its new nanoCDN technology. Together we will deliver a disruptive solution for network operators to manage smooth OTT delivery. Our pre-integration with Broadpeak's nanoCDN technology shows our support for best-of-breed approaches that allow operators to truly differentiate," said Michel Degland, CEO of SoftAtHome.

"We are proud to work with SoftAtHome, a leader in CPE software. By combining our nanoCDN with SoftAtHome's leading solution, we provide -- as a team -- an innovative software platform leveraging the Customer Premises Equipment to make them the ultimate edge servers," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO and president of Broadpeak. "By extending the CDN technology into the subscriber's home, telecom and cable operators will save millions of dollars that they won't have to spend on network infrastructure."

To reinforce this collaboration, SoftAtHome has joined the Broadpeak Open Alliance (BOA). BOA aims to improve and accelerate OTT rollouts by encouraging interoperability with third-party technology providers.

# # #

About SoftAtHome (www.softathome.com)

SoftAtHome is a software company backed by Orange, Sagemcom, and Etisalat to deliver total convergence through an operating platform for the digital home environment. It fosters a new ecosystem made up of service providers, 3rd party application developers, integrators, and hardware vendors to accelerate the advent of the digital home. SoftAtHome solutions are deployed on millions of home across the world. The company is headquartered in France with development and sales teams in France, Belgium, and UAE.

About Broadpeak (www.broadpeak.tv)

Broadpeak designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, and OTT services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other content over managed networks and the internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several simultaneous million streams. Broadpeak systems leverage the long legacy of Technicolor's excellence in broadcast and broadband content delivery from where the founders and technology originated. The company is headquartered in Rennes, France.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Image Link: www.202comms.com/Broadpeak/121017.zip

ENDS