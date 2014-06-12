FSR to Further Develop Worldwide Presence with International Sales Appointment

Woodland Park, NJ – In a move to further increase its global presence, FSR, an industry-leading manufacturer of products for the Pro AV market, has promoted Maivelin Ramos to the position of International Sales Manager.

Company President Jan Sandri announced the details of the promotion from FSR’s headquarters in Woodland Park, NJ, noting that in her new role, Ramos is responsible for strategic business planning and development, increasing international client relationships, and networking in key regions located throughout the world. In addition, Ramos will be responsible for training and developing staff, designing new marketing programs and identifying new areas of growth within the international market.

“Maivelin has been with the FSR family since 2009, where she has made significant contributions to our inside sales efforts as well as our international efforts,” says Sandri. “With her solid background and experience in management, customer relations and global sales, we couldn’t be more excited to promote her to International Sales Manager. We are confident that she will bring the same level of expertise and professionalism to her new position that she has exhibited since she first joined our team.”

Ramos takes on her new role with FSR with significant and extensive experience servicing customers, building strong client relationships and working in various leadership positions with such high-profile companies as Henry Schein and Data Industries.

“In this new position with FSR, a company that is truly a recognized leader in the pro AV market, I will have the opportunity to build new relationships with an international client base and help the company continue to grow its global presence,” says Ramos. “I very much look forward to the challenges that lie ahead and welcome the possibilities for continued growth—both for myself as a professional as well as for the company.”

About FSR

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of products for the audio / video, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including AV floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless switchers and CAT-5 solutions.



The company is an Energy Star Partner and complies with the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 to demonstrate its deep commitment to preserving the planet. FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. For more information: www.fsrinc.com.

FSR Contact: Jan Sandri

973-785-4347 • sales@fsrinc.com

Press Contact: Desert Moon Communications

Harriet Diener • 845-512-8283 • mailto:harriet@desertmoon.tv