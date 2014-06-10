Wohler to Serve as Master Distributor for Cinnafilm Tachyon Wormhole File-Based Retiming Solution

Wohler Will Offer the Award-Winning Appliance Directly and Through a Select Network of Value-Added Resellers Worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO -- June 10, 2014 -- Cinnafilm(R) and Wohler Technologies today announced that Wohler will serve as the exclusive master distributor for Cinnafilm's Tachyon(R) Wormhole(TM), an automated file-based retiming solution that enables up to a plus or minus 10 percent runtime adjustment while preserving not only video and audio quality, but also closed caption integrity. The solution is based upon the RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform(TM), and Wohler will offer it directly and through select resellers.

"Naming Wohler our worldwide distribution partner for the Tachyon Wormhole appliance was an easy decision since we had already partnered with the company on the technology side," said Ernie Sanchez, vice president at Cinnafilm. "Our global clients will quickly realize the value of having a distributor that can not only supply the appliance, but also provide expert support for every aspect of the functionality our combined technologies deliver."

Using Cinnafilm's popular Tachyon Standards Transcoding(TM) plug-in for the Wohler RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform, Tachyon Wormhole gives time back to broadcasters by evolving the media transformation process from a business cost into a source of revenue generation -- without affecting the viewer's experience.

Using Wohler's RadiantGrid software platform as its processing framework, the turnkey Tachyon Wormhole system can process up to two HD streams in real time. The technology also facilitates retiming of closed caption data and integration of audio retiming into the Cinnafilm Tachyon Wormhole video-processing workflow. It handles unlimited channels of audio and resynchronizes CEA-608 and -708 captions, as well as SMPTE 436M and 360M caption data. Users simply select the target runtime by choosing a specific length or by entering a percentage adjustment.

Tachyon Wormhole also offers all of the features and functionality of the award-winning Tachyon Standards Transcoding Appliance: standards conversion, high-quality deinterlacing, superlative resolution conversion, inverse telecine, broken cadence removal/correction, and options such as audio loudness correction, color legalization, and watermarking.

"The Cinnafilm Tachyon Wormhole solution has enjoyed incredible interest among customers with a need to retime media while retaining both video quality and associated ancillary attributes within the file-based domain," said Craig Newbury, vice president sales for Wohler's RadiantGrid business line. "Our enhanced distribution channels, coupled with an intimate understanding of the capabilities and application of the Tachyon Wormhole solution, make Wohler the natural partner for this product. We are very excited to be working closely with Cinnafilm to deliver this unique product to a wider market."

More information about Cinnafilm and Tachyon Wormhole is available at cinnafilm.com/tachyon/tachyon-wormhole/. Information about Wohler and the company's products is available at www.wohler.com.

About Cinnafilm(R)

Cinnafilm(R) Inc. are the creators of ultimate-quality video optimization and conversion software for cinema, broadcast, and multimedia delivery. Cinnafilm's Tachyon(R) conversion technology is integrated into high-value transcoding platforms like the Wohler RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform(TM), creating the world's fastest Standards Transcoding(TM) solution and providing clients an affordable and scalable alternative to legacy SDI-based conversion technologies. Visit http://cinnafilm.com/for more information.

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler's tradition of innovation began more than 30 years ago with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio monitoring product, and it continues today through the company's continued development of unique solutions that span the baseband, stream, and file-based domains and include advanced monitoring solutions for video, audio, and captioning applications; solutions for IP monitoring, encoding, and decoding; and the award-winning RadiantGrid(TM) platform for efficient file-based content transformation and distribution. Together, Wohler's advanced, cost-effective confidence monitoring and media transformation products ensure high-quality production across any platform and delivery to any device. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.

