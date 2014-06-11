Blonder Tongue Streamlines Delivery and Management of Custom HD Video Content With MPHDE-50

New Network Media Player and MPEG-2 HD Encoding Solution Brings Efficiency and Convenience to a Variety of HD Video Applications

OLD BRIDGE, N.J. -- June 10, 2014 -- Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE MKT:BDR) today announced the MPHDE-50, a new media modulator that streamlines the delivery and management of custom HD video content for a wide range of applications and markets, including cable television, educational, hospitality, and government. By combining a custom Android(TM)-based network media player and single-channel HD MPEG-2 encoder in a single 1-RU unit, the MPHDE-50 provides system operators with increased efficiency and convenience, lowering their operational expenses.

"The MPHDE-50 is very versatile, making it perfect for any type of operator, from MSOs looking to promote HD services, including VOD content, to universities or hotels wanting to communicate daily activities," said Emily Nikoo, executive vice president of Blonder Tongue. "Bringing a high-quality HD MPEG-2 encoder and network media player together under one enclosure offers significant operational efficiencies and cost savings to system operators who are delivering and managing custom HD video content."

Using the MPHDE-50, operators can accept a program from one of the following inputs: component, HD-SDI, HDMI (unencrypted), VGA, and composite, and simultaneously deliver a single QAM, ASI, or IP output. The entire process is managed and streamlined via the media player. The MPHDE-50 includes an HDMI connection between the media player and encoder. Both units are powered by a single 12 VDC power supply integrated in the chassis for a superior performance. 120 VAC line powering is standard, with -48 VDC power optional.

The media player produces a flawless 1080i output. There are two USB ports on the front panel and a 10/100Base-T Ethernet port on the rear panel for remote management. An API is included for native applications, and the media player features a 4GB Flash internal memory and SD card port for additional storage.

The encoder -- Blonder Tongue's HDE-CSV-QAM -- provides comprehensive GUI-based monitoring and control via standard Web browsers, further simplifying operations. Real-time Dolby(R) Digital audio encoding is supported to ensure a superior audio experience for end users. Additional benefits include closed captioning and user-defined PSIP configuration.

About Blonder Tongue

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. together with R.L. Drake Holdings, LLC -- its wholly owned subsidiary -- offer customers more than 130 years of combined engineering and manufacturing excellence with solid histories of delivering reliable, quality products. As a leader in the field of cable television communications, the Company provides system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, IPTV, institutional, and professional video markets with comprehensive solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses. The Company designs, manufactures, sells, and supports an equipment portfolio of standard and high-definition digital video solutions, as well as core analog video and high-speed data solutions for distribution over coax, fiber, and IP networks. Additional information on the Company and its products can be found at www.blondertongue.com and www.rldrake.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The information set forth above includes "forward-looking" statements and, accordingly, the cautionary statements contained in Blonder Tongue's Annual Report and Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2013 (See Item 1: Business, Item 1A: Risk Factors, Item 3: Legal Proceedings and Item 7: Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations), and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are incorporated herein by reference. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "project", "target", "intend", "plan", "seek", "estimate", "endeavor", "should", "could", "may", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to projections for our future financial performance, our anticipated growth trends in our business and other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's analysis only as of the date hereof. Blonder Tongue undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof. Blonder Tongue's actual results may differ from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in Blonder Tongue's "forward-looking" statements.

