The Hollywood Post Alliance(r) Announces the Call For Entries for The Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation

(Los Angeles, CA) The Hollywood Post Alliance(r) has opened its Call for Entries for the HPA(r) Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation in Post Production. This award was conceived to recognize companies and individuals who have demonstrated excellence in post production, whether in creative storytelling and/or technical innovation, and is judged by a jury of peers and industry experts. The Creativity and Innovation honors have consistently attracted the most thoughtful and forward thinking companies and individuals in the industry.

Submissions for the Creativity and Innovation Award can include content such as a unique movie, TV program or commercial; a workflow, proprietary technical development, hardware or software toolset, or a creative approach that is not eligible for consideration in other HPA Awards categories.

In addition to the Creativity and Innovation Award, the HPA Awards honor important post production categories including: Outstanding Color Grading, Editing, Sound and Visual Effects for feature film, television and commercials, as well as the coveted Engineering Excellence Award.

The submission period for the Creativity and Innovation Award is May 16, 2014 through June 20, 2014. Judging is set for early August. Winners of the Creativity and Innovation Award will be announced on November 6, 2014 during the 9th Annual HPA Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, CA.

Complete rules, guidelines and entry information is available at: www.hpaawards.net.

Contact Alicia Rock at 213.614.0860 or write to arock@hpaonline.com for information about sponsorship opportunities for the 2014 HPA Awards show. For more information about the HPA Awards, visit www.hpaawards.net or call 213.614.0860.

About the Hollywood Post Alliance(r)

Hollywood Post Alliance (HPA) serves the professional community of businesses and individuals who provide expertise, support, tools and the infrastructure for the creation and finishing of motion pictures, television, commercials, digital media and other dynamic media content.

About the HPA(r) Awards

The HPA Awards were created to foster awareness of post production, promote creative and technical excellence, recognize the achievements of post production talent, and build involvement in the Hollywood Post Alliance.

