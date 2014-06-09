Studio Technologies Helps to Sponsor Audinate’s 5th Annual AV Networking World Conference

Will Introduce Model 214/215/216 Dante™ Enabled Announcer’s Consoles at the Event

LAS VEGAS, JUNE 9, 2014 — Studio Technologies, Inc., the manufacturer of tailored high-performance audio, video and fiber-optic products for the professional audio, installation and broadcast markets, is pleased to announce that it is part of an elite group of sponsors that will participate in the 5th annual AV Networking World Conference.Presented by Audinate, the inventors of the award-winning Dante™ digital media networking solution, the event will take place on Tuesday, June 17 at the Renaissance Las Vegas Hotel. Studio Technologies will debut its new Model 214/215/216 Dante-enabled Announcer’s Consoles at the event.

AV Networking World is a free conference, targeted to professionals in the AV industry, that provides the latest information about real world usage of converged AV and IT networks. Co-sponsored by 19 of the leading pro audio manufacturers, all of which support the Dante Audio-over-Ethernet solution, AV Networking World will present a diverse set of panel discussions from leading design consultants, installation contractors and networking experts. Within these panel discussions, professional audio equipment manufacturers will include informative case studies that highlight the deployment of small and large-scale networked AV systems.

“As Audinate’s 100th Dante OEM partner, we are thrilled to help sponsor AV Networking World and debut the first solutions from our new line of Dante-enabled products. Our Model 214/215/216 Announcer’s Consoles should prove to be a great new resource to many of the event’s attendees,” says Studio Technologies’ President Gordon Kapes. “Studio Technologies is a technically-focused company that thrives on developing specialized solutions for our customers, and Dante’s supreme interoperability gives our users high-quality performance and flexibility that was previously unattainable. We look forward to interacting with many leading systems designers, AV integrators and fellow audio manufacturers who will be attending the conference.”

The Model 214/215/216 Dante-enabled Announcer’s Consoles are designed to serve as the audio control center for announcers, commentators and production personnel. The tabletop units support applications utilizing the Dante Audio-over-Ethernet media networking technology. The easy-to-use units are suitable for numerous applications, including on-air television sports broadcasting, stadium announcements and corporate AV. Model 214/215/216 units integrate all on-air, talkback, and cue audio signal routing in one compact enclosure, allowing for configuration flexibility and sonic excellence. An Ethernet connection with Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) power is all that is required to make it part of a sophisticated, networked audio system. Connect a microphone and pair of headphones (or a broadcast headset) and the installation is complete. A range of configuration choices allow the desired operating parameters to be easily selected. In addition, the user is presented with an easy-to-use set of controls and indicators.

In addition to AV Networking World’s broad spectrum of informative panel discussions and presentations, the conference will host a major interoperability networking demonstration, called the “Interactive Dante Installation Workshop.” During the event, volunteer participants will form teams to compete in a friendly competition to see who can configure a comprehensive Dante networking system in the least amount of time. The teams will use a variety of state-of-the-art equipment, including a Model 214 Announcer’s Console from Studio Technologies.

In addition to Studio Technologies, sponsors include Atlas Sound, Attero Tech, BSS by Harman, BOSCH, Bose, Focusrite RED NET, Innovative Electronic Designs (IED), Lab.gruppen, Lake, Lectrosonics, Peavey Commercial Audio, Powersoft Audio, PreSonus, TC Group, Shure, Stewart Audio, Symetrix and Yamaha Commercial Audio. To conclude the event, Audinate will host a brief press conference and seminar addressing the future “Dante Networked World.”

As space is limited for this premier Dante-related event, it is highly suggested that interested attendees pre-register: http://bit.ly/1tYlRnF. To learn more about AV Networking World, visit: www.avnw.com.

