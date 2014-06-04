John Stanley Productions Uses Forscene for Ad Production

LONDON -- June 4, 2014 -- Forbidden Technologies plc (AIM: FBT), the AIM-quoted owner and developer of the market-leading cloud video platform Forscene, announced today that John Stanley Productions used Forscene in its workflow to produce television and Internet ads for Boots No7 Protect and Perfect Anti-Ageing Serums, marking the first time Forscene has been used in the production of a commercial.

"The ratio of filming to finished product on this project was enormous. The challenge was how to tell the story in just a minute when we had enough material for an hour-long programme. That meant culling a lot of material in a hurry," said Michelle Langer, executive producer at John Stanley Productions. "One of our producers had used Forscene before and was impressed with the ability to view and select clips independently of the editor. Forscene was an invaluable tool for enabling efficient communications between the crew on a shoot and the producer and editor in the edit suite at The Farm."

John Stanley Productions had three crews working throughout the country, simultaneously filming eight women who were living without mirrors for four weeks while they tested the product to see the difference it made to their lines and wrinkles. Every other day they sent drives back to The Farm to be ingested. As each day's footage was copied to The Farm's media storage, proxies were automatically uploaded to JSP's Forscene account -- so that the rushes were immediately available to be viewed by Rachel Viner, senior producer. From that footage, the company produced a 60-second TV ad, a 40-second TV ad, and a three-minute online version that all told the story of the women's experiences.

Before the main edit block, producers and editors had one day a week in an edit suite to cut weekly highlights. Having access to the media in Forscene made it possible to preselect the clips before edit day, making the time in the edit suite much more productive.

"Those weekly edits would have been a much longer process if the editor and producer had to wait until they were in the edit suite to view all the rushes from the three directors, or if they had been working from paper edits," Langer said. "Forscene made the entire process run more smoothly and efficiently."

Forscene also improved efficiency in the final edit by allowing the producer to view and select alternative clips whilst the editor was working on the master cut.

"In this production a lot of footage had to be condensed into just a minute of ad time. This plays well to Forscene's ability to provide access to rushes in an efficient and cost effective way to help reduce edit time and costs," said Greg Hirst, business development director, Forbidden Technologies plc. "As previous Forscene users, the team at John Stanley Productions could immediately see how Forscene could be an effective tool for this unique requirement."

More information about Forscene can be found at www.forscene.co.uk. More information about Forbidden Technologies can be found at www.forbidden.co.uk.

# # #

About John Stanley Productions

John Stanley Productions was set up in 2011 by award-winning comedy writer and performer Matt Lucas. In September 2013 John Stanley Productions entered into partnership with all3media, the UK's largest independent content production and distribution group. The production company specialises in producing high quality comedy and entertainment shows for television and radio. www.johnstanleyproductions.com

About Forbidden Technologies plc

Forbidden develops advanced technologies that enable media makers and broadcasters to create and distribute compelling viewing experiences to demanding worldwide audiences. Forbidden's flagship product, Forscene, is the world's most advanced cloud-based video post-production platform. It allows post-production professionals to make and deliver stories with high quality and production value in demanding, fast-paced landscapes. Quoted on the London Stock Exchange Alternative Investment Market, Forbidden partners with high-profile media and technology organisations, including Atos, BIM, deltatre, EVS, and Key Code Media. More information about Forbidden can be found at www.forbidden.co.uk. More information about Forscene can be found at www.forscene.co.uk.

Video Link:www.no7serum.co.uk/?autoplay

Video Caption: Commercial for Boots No7 Protect and Perfect Anti-Ageing Serums produced by John Stanley Productions using Forscene.