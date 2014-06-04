Trilogy’s Gemini Now Supports the EMBER+ Protocol

Trilogy, a leading supplier of intercom solutions and master reference generators for the broadcast industry, has announced that its flagship Gemini distributed matrix intercom system now provides native support for L-S-B Broadcast Technologies’ EMBER+ self-discovering protocol.

According to Trilogy’s Marketing Manager, Andy Covey, “This means that Gemini users can not only control their intercom system, but reassign keys and customise the configuration of Gemini directly from their broadcast system control software. EMBER+ provides access to Gemini’s key operating parameters and enables users to edit individual settings to best suit their requirements.”

When an EMBER-compatible Gemini intercom device is connected to a broadcast network running an EMBER server, the controllable parameters of that device are automatically described and made addressable over the network via the EMBER protocol.

Gemini is based on a distributed matrix IP-based architecture, which removes the risks associated with a single point of failure. Adding further centralised control capabilities via EMBER+ ensures tighter overall control of the intercom system as a consolidated part of the entire broadcast infrastructure.

Covey added, “The integration of EMBER+ essentially makes life much easier for the user by providing deep integration and control of Gemini and other technologies from multiple manufacturers within a broadcast environment. Native EMBER+ support also benefits users by giving the ability to control and save presets and to switch complex routes.”