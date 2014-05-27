Ocean Matrix Introduces New HDMI Over IP Extender / HDMI to CAT5/CAT6 Converter

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. – May 27, 2014 - Ocean Matrix, a worldwide leader in the design and manufacture of professional broadcast video gear, today announced the availability of a new HDMI Over IP Extender. The OMX-HDMI-2-IP transmitter accepts HDMI and converts it to standard TCP/IP to send the signal over your local area network via CAT5/CAT6. The receiver then converts the signal back to HDMI at the destination point. The transmitter has a static IP address and can pair with multiple receivers (up to 8). Multiple transmitters and multiple receivers can be paired on the same network.

“With the distance limitations of HDMI and since CAT5/CAT6 infrastructures exist in virtually every facility we wanted to leverage these systems to provide a low cost, long distance HDMI transmission option,” said Dan Coscarella, Product Manager at Ocean Matrix. “Sending HDMI over your entire network frees you of the typical limitations found in send/receive point-to-point systems. The OMX-HDMI-2-IP delivers unparalleled performance in Pro-AV projection networks, digital signage systems and educational streaming applications taking advantage of your existing network and making it your HDMI network.”

The Ocean Matrix HDMI Over IP Extender is available and shipping now. To learn more about the OMX-HDMI-2-IP and other Ocean Matrix products visit www.oceanmatrix.com.

