Take your Filmmaking Social with a webinar from Moviola

Social media is the next frontier of marketing and funding for filmmakers, let Moviola show you the ropes.



Thanks to the world of internet networking, people don’t need to take long and expensive trips anymore to meet with colleagues. But how do you make yourself stand out now, in a world full of online profiles? That’s where social media comes into play. Moviola has announced a free live webinar to air on October 16th at 10:00 AM PST covering everything you need to know to maximize the effectiveness of your social networking. By the end of the webinar you will have established yourself on all the leading social networking platforms, including Facebook and LinkedIn, and will understand the benefits of sharing resources and collaborating socially.



Presenter Susan Johnston is a certified DBE Award Winning Production Company Select Services Films, Inc. Johnston founded the first annual New Media Film Festival ™ in 2010. Before launching the New Media Film Festival ™, Johnston helped build three other film festivals, one of which is now Academy-accredited.



If all that wasn't enough to get you through the doors, Webinar Sponsor Phyx will be sending to lucky attendees home with either a copy of Phyx Stylist or Phyx Defocus. That’s a total prize package valued at $150.00.



To see a preview and register for this webinar, visithttp://www.moviola.com/webinars/social-media-for-filmmakers/



To view the entire filmmaking training catalogue, including free live webinars, on-demand webinars and 5-step tutorials, please visit:http://www.moviola.com/



About Moviola



Established in 1923, Moviola created the very first film editing machine. We now offer a full service non-linear rental division with 24/7 tech and workflow design support and consultation; a camera rental house; tape and solid state media sales; production office space for filmmakers in Hollywood and New York; online training via our free live webinars, on-demand webinars, ebooks, podcasts, blog articles and mobile apps; and an on-site training center specializing in AVID, ACSR, Adobe Premiere, After Effects, editorial and post production training. We are the only training center in Southern California certified to teach Adobe Premiere, and the only location outside of AVID to teach ACSR certification. http://www.moviola.com