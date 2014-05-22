Dejero to Support Broadcasters During World's Largest Football Event With Mobile Transmission Services and Support in Brazil

KITCHENER, Ontario -- May 22, 2014 -- Continuing its ongoing support of broadcasters covering global sporting events, Dejero today announced that it will provide mobile transmission services for broadcasters covering the world's largest football event in Brazil. Beginning in early June, broadcasters will be able to rent the award-winning Dejero LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitter and install the Dejero LIVE+ Mobile App on their iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, enabling them to transmit live coverage and also to store and forward video for later broadcast.

Both the LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitter and the LIVE+ Mobile App give videojournalists the ability to encode and transmit broadcast-quality video directly over LTE, 4G, 3G, Wi-Fi, or Ethernet connections from locations that are impractical for traditional news vehicles to access. The LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitter is a rugged and portable bonded wireless system that can be easily transported from venue to venue, and the LIVE+ Mobile App is installed on the reporter's mobile device. Both are ideal for capturing news reports and "color" footage such as interviews with players, team training sessions, and enthusiastic fans entering and leaving the arenas.

In addition, Dejero will provision Brazilian SIM cards for each transmitter and mobile device, and will provide in-country technical support to ensure that each transmission is a success. The broadcasters' master control personnel will have access to the cloud-based Dejero LIVE+ Portal to manage and control transmitters, monitor transmission health, and manage the distribution of content on air and online.

"All eyes are on Brazil in anticipation of the biggest single-event sporting competition in the world. This is the latest in a long series of global sports events, including the Sochi Winter Games and London Summer Games, in which some of the world's top-tier broadcasters will take advantage of our transmission services," said Brian Cram, CEO of Dejero. "We're looking forward to playing a major role in helping broadcasters capture the excitement of the matches, and do it with greater flexibility and at a fraction of the cost of traditional satellite and microwave transmissions."

