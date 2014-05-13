AES Showcases Latest Audio Innovations and Best Practices at 136th International Convention in Berlin





— Successful Technical Program and Exhibition draw high attendance and positive response from attendees and exhibitors alike —



—AES Executive Director Bob Moses announces next European AES Convention will take place in Warsaw, Poland (Spring 2015) —



New York, NY, May 12, 2014 — The 136th Audio Engineering Society Convention, which took place April 26 - 29, 2014 at the Estrel Hotel and Convention Center in Berlin, Germany, celebrated four days of the best professional audio has to offer. Featuring a highly-successful mix of Technical Program events, manufacturer exhibitions, Project Studio Expo presentations and more, AES136 enjoyed increased attendance and interaction among an enthusiastic gathering of personalities from every aspect of audio engineering and related industries.



The 1,259 attendees of the 136th Convention – over twice the attendance of Rome, the year before – were presented with opportunities ranging from over 100 Papers and Engineering Briefs, dedicated Workshops and Panels on topics of interest, and Tutorials presenting important audio fundamentals. Additionally, top manufacturers showed their latest offerings and next-generation technologies in the exhibits hall.



Prominent industry figures offered their take on the convention:



Chas Rowden, EMEA Sales Manager for exhibitor Calrec Audio Ltd., stated, “After several years of absence from AES European events, it was a pleasure for Calrec Audio to exhibit at AES136 convention in Berlin. The AES has a new energy and focus that we as a manufacturing company found invigorating, with exiting new ideas and opportunities revealed each day of the show. Best of all, it was a pure audio industry occasion! Looking forward to Warsaw in 2015!”



Kerstin Mischke, EVE Audio GmbH’s Sales and Marketing Manager, offered: “We were very excited when we became aware that AES would return to our hometown Berlin after ten years of absence. Soon it became very clear that we did not want to miss the show. We looked for opportunities not only to exhibit but also to contribute. With assistance from AES representatives, EVE Audio became part of the technical program. We offered tours in which participants could visit our acoustic lab with its anechoic and reverberation chambers – all available tickets for both tours were sold out within a very short time. We can conclude that AES136 convention in Berlin was a very good show for us. Interest in our products in general was great, our tours were highly welcomed, and the overall atmosphere at the show and industry feedback have been very positive. We definitely would love to see AES returning more regularly to Berlin, because this town is a real hot spot when it comes to music, musicians and audio – and a great place to be.“



AES Executive Director Bob Moses added, “I’m really excited about the growth of the convention here in Berlin, and about the amazing people who keep the AES community enthralled and inspired year after year. From our mold-breaking Keynote speaker, Wieslaw Woszczyk, to the standing-room-only Heyser Memorial lecture given by Dietrich Schüller, to the first European edition of the Project Studio Expo, which drew in a packed room of up-and-coming audio engineers, and literally dozens of others that participate and move our industry forward in real-time at these events, we can truly call this year’s program a success. We thank everyone who came out to participate, our sponsors, and our co-chairs Sascha Spors and Umberto Zanghieri for putting on a fantastic event.”



Additionally, AES Executive Director Bob Moses made the announcement that next year’s European AES Convention will take place in Warsaw, Poland (Spring 2015), taking advantage of its burgeoning audio industry and growing base of audio engineers, producers and music aficionados.



For news on the recent AES136 Convention in Berlin, Germany visit http://www.aes.org/events/136/.



Photo Caption: AES Executive Director Bob Moses welcomes attendees to the Opening Ceremonies of the 136th AES International Convention, held April 26 - 29, 2014 at the Estrel Hotel and Convention Center in Berlin, Germany.