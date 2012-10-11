Anton/Bauer Provides Power behind Corporate/Wedding Videographer Davideo

DIONIC Batteries Help Keep Busy Videographer’s Projects on Track

SHELTON, CT, OCTOBER 11, 2012—When it comes to filming corporate and wedding videos, time is of the essence. Just ask New Jersey-based videographer Dave Hall, who has been working with such clients since starting out as a freelancer in 1986. Today, with his company, Davideo Multimedia, LLC, he has a hectic schedule, shooting and editing videos for such high-profile corporate clients as North Shore Long Island Jewish (LIJ) Hospitals (the fifth largest employer in New York) or freelancing as a still photographer, lighting director or sound recordist. To make sure he’s meeting his clients’ tight schedules and budgets, Hall turns to Anton/Bauer®, part of Vitec Videocom, a Vitec Group company and a premier global provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries, for all of his power solution needs.

“I first got to know Anton/Bauer and its products in the late 1990s. On the advice of fellow videographers, I bought several ‘bricks’ of batteries for the Sony DSR-300 I had then, and continued to use them when I upgraded to the DSR-390 and 450 cameras,” says Hall. “I was constantly seeing videographers using Anton/Bauer batteries on television and was hearing about the company’s blazing-fast repairs and bulletproof ruggedness. I am happy to report that all of that was true.”



After a brief time away from Anton/Bauer products, Hall quickly returned to the brand when it came out with its DIONIC®line of batteries.He is currently using four DIONIC90 batteries, one HCX battery, the QUAD 2702 PowerCharger and the Tandem 70 charger/power supply.

“I was thrilled when Anton/Bauer came out with its DIONIC line, which is what made me come back into the brand’s fold for good,” he says. “I’m so pleased with the performance of the HCX. I use it for corporate projects that tend to shoot all day long and also to power my wedding shoots. The HCX lasts through 90 percent of the reception and that is while also powering a light. A reception usually takes up two hours of recording time, drawing 35 watts from the light, and the camera is typically on for longer than the two hours. It’s just awesome; I plan to buy another one soon.”

Hall’s arsenal of Anton/Bauer batteries powers his Panasonic HPX300 (his main shoulder camera) and the Sony PVM740 OLED monitor that he runs with the DIONIC 90s and the QR-A200 adapter to Sony’s wedge mount. He also has an audio mixer/multi-track recorder, the Zaxcom Nomad 6, which he powers with a single DIONIC 90 all day. Additionally, that same DIONIC also powers his Lectrosonic wireless receivers using a Cable Techniques Battery Bud II power-distribution box.

The DIONIC 90 was designed by Anton/Bauer to deliver consistently reliable performance even in the most challenging shooting environments on Earth. It offers a RealTime® display that continually updates the operator on how much run time remains and the state of the current charge. Weighing only 1.7 pounds, the DIONIC 90 can be transported without restrictions under the IATA and DOT safety regulations (http://www.antonbauer.com/Support/TransportationInformation). The 95Wh battery can handle a maximum load of six amps, and offers run times ranging from six hours at 15 watts to 1.75 hours at 50 watts.

The DIONIC HCX is a 124Wh capacity battery with the ability to sustain a 10-amp draw, and run a 40-watt camera with a 20-watt light for two hours. It includes a motion-detection feature that incorporates a “deep-sleep” setting, reducing battery self-discharge, which allows for extended periods of storage with minimal capacity loss. The battery can be “awakened” by the built-in motion sensor. As with the Anton/Bauer DIONIC 90 and DIONIC HC products, the DIONIC HCX features an enhanced RealTime® LCD fuel gauge to display up to nine hours of run time (under low-power-load conditions) using a seven-segment display enclosed by four circular arcs that indicate 15-minute time intervals.

