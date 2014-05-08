Televisa Builds Groundbreaking Multiscreen Service on Harmonic ProMedia Suite and MediaGrid Shared Storage System

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- May 6, 2014 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announced that Televisa, the largest media company in the Spanish-speaking world, has built a first-of-its-kind large-scale multiscreen service on the Harmonic ProMedia(R) suite of multiscreen production and preparation applications and MediaGrid shared storage system. Deployed at Televisa's Mexico City facility for its TV Everywhere service and VEO -- Televisa's new subscription VOD (SVOD) and transactional VOD (TVOD) service -- the comprehensive multiformat video processing and storage technology from Harmonic enables Televisa to optimize OTT video service delivery for live linear feeds and VOD while ensuring high-quality video output and a rich user experience.

"Harmonic provides tier-one broadcasters such as Televisa with a complete solution that includes the software, architecture, and support necessary to launch new multiscreen services smoothly and address all target devices effectively," said Alvaro Martin, regional sales director for Mexico at Harmonic. "Leveraging Harmonic's multiscreen video architecture, Televisa was able to quickly and cost-effectively expand their services to include very competitive multiscreen offerings that meet their customers' demand for VOD services and TV everywhere."

The Televisa installation represents the first large-scale multiscreen system deployed in Mexico and Latin America, and it will be used by the company's various video service platforms to distribute live events ranging from concerts to premier sports events.

Within the highly scalable end-to-end multiscreen video delivery workflow at Televisa, ProMedia Live real-time multiscreen transcoder and ProMedia Package multiscreen stream packager perform live transcoding and packaging, ProMedia Carbon file-based transcoder and WFS(TM) file-based workflow engine perform file transcoding, and ProMedia Origin streaming video server facilitates streaming in formats required by all major devices and mobile operating systems. The video-optimized MediaGrid shared storage system provides fast, reliable central storage for these operations.

The flexibility of the Harmonic systems assures that the workflow can adapt in response to Televisa's evolving requirements. This all-IP video distribution model features full integration with digital rights management (DRM), a content management system (CMS), and a content delivery network (CDN).

Harmonic was named by Frost & Sullivan and MRG as the No. 1 multiscreen transcoding vendor in 2013, based on its comprehensive, end-to-end, multiscreen solution offering. The company will showcase its multiscreen solutions at ANGA COM 2014, May 20-22 in Cologne, Germany, at booth S10.

Further information about Harmonic and the company's products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Televisa

Grupo Televisa is the largest media company in the Spanish-speaking world based on its market capitalization and a major participant in the international entertainment business. It has interests in television production and broadcasting, production of pay-television networks, international distribution of television programming, direct-to-home satellite services, cable television and telecommunication services, magazine publishing and publishing distribution, radio production and broadcasting, professional sports and live entertainment, feature-film production and distribution, the operation of an internet portal, and gaming.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. The company's production-ready innovation enables content and service providers to efficiently create, prepare, and deliver differentiated services for television and new media video platforms. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

