StudioDaily Honors The Tiffen Company’s Contributions to Digital Imaging Technology

Tiffen takes first place in the Prime Award competition for its Variable Neutral Density filters; places as a finalist in three other categories

Hauppauge, New York – April 30, 2014 –The Tiffen Company, a leading manufacturer of award-winning imaging accessories, recently stole the show at StudioDaily’s 2014 Prime Awards during the NAB Show, taking home the first place award in the production category for its Variable Neutral Density filters and placing as a finalist in three other categories.

The prestigious StudioDaily Prime Awards recognize those who represent the top tier of new technology, creative thinking and high-end craftsmanship in media and entertainment. The third annual Prime Awards were hosted this year by The Studio-B&H during a special presentation on the show floor at NAB in Las Vegas. The judging panel was comprised of StudioDaily contributors and other reputable members of the industry, including Nathan Adams of Cinematomic, Joe Beirne of Technicolor PostWorks in New York, cinematographer Barry Braverman, cinematographer Randall Dark, contributor David English, Chris Jacobson of SIM Digital, cinematographer David Leitner, Tom McCarthy at Sony Pictures Post-Production, Alexis Nelson and Rick Sander from Hoax Films, Josh Rizzo from Hula Post, and editor Scott Simmons, who also writes for Pro Video Coalition. The entries were evaluated based on the criteria of features, innovation, value and ease of use.

Along with its first place production award, three other Tiffen products were recognized for their industry excellence: Steadicam Curve for GoPro® Hero® Cameras, Steadicam Solo Stabilizer and Monopod, and the Tiffen Satin and Tiffen Black Satin Motion Picture and Television Filters.

Echoing last year’s success, which included a Technology & Engineering Emmy® Award and a coveted Product Innovation Award from NewBay Media among numerous other tributes, Tiffen has welcomed 2014 by receiving multiple awards for its extensive list of products. The popular stabilizing solution, Steadicam Curve, was also honored at CES 2014 with Videomaker’s Best Camera Support award. Its recent Prime Award win adds depth to Tiffen’s positive reputation in the production industry.

Best in Show: Tiffen’s Variable Neutral Density Filters Outshine the Competition

Tiffen’s Variable ND filters are designed to reduce the amount of light that enters the camera lens to help achieve a flawless shot. They operate on the same principle as a circular polarizer – just rotate until the desired effect is achieved and shoot. When used with high-speed films or digital cameras, the filters allow the use of slow shutter speeds to record movement and image blur in fast moving subjects such as waterfalls or clouds.

Variable ND filters are unique in that they give the user absolute control over depth of field. The depth of field can be decreased by using wider apertures, keeping the subject in focus while stylishly blurring the background. By reducing effective ISO, the filters also allow the user to shoot high speed film in bright outdoor situations, making those tricky, highly desired shots attainable with just one click. The filters also give cine and video cameras a previously unachievable feature due to their fixed shutter speeds – simply attach the filter, and bright scenes such as snow or sand can easily be filmed without the fear of overexposure.

Discover more about how the Variable Neutral Density filters can help perfect your shot by visiting Tiffen online.

About Tiffen

Tiffen has been a leading manufacturer of photographic filters, lens accessories, software, and camera accessories for the consumer/professional imaging and the motion picture and broadcast television industries for 75 years. The company has a rich history of innovative product design, superior optical consistency, and unparalleled quality. Tiffen has been recognized for its product and engineering excellence, earning a Technical Achievement Award and a Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, as well as multiple Emmy® Awards. Today, the company offers a wide range of products, which include: Tiffen® filters, Steadicam® camera stabilizing systems, Lowel® light, Listec® teleprompters, Tiffen Dfx® digital imaging software, Domke® bags, Davis & Sanford® tripods, Zing® camera covers, Stroboframe® flash brackets, Saunders® professional trimmers, and Kodak Wratten® filters. Tiffen continues to enhance its reputation as a leading imaging accessory manufacturer through aggressive growth in the image-making accessory industry.

For more information on Tiffen, please visit http://www.tiffen.com.

Tiffen is a registered trademark of The Tiffen Company. EMMY is a trademark property of ATAS/NATAS. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

