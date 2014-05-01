Acclaimed Engineer Paul Sandweiss Uses Focusrite’s RedNet 6 MADI-to-Dante Bridge to Connect His System





Founder of Sound Design Corporation interfaces his Yamaha CL5 with the rest of his system via RedNet 6, giving him the perfect portable setup for high-profile broadcast events, including the recent 86th Academy Awards



Los Angeles, CA, April 29, 2014 – Television Broadcast mixer Paul Sandweiss (the Academy Awards, American Music Awards, BET Awards, EMMY Awards, and Kennedy Center Honors, and founder of Sound Design Corporation), has chosen the RedNet 6 MADI-to-Dante™ Bridge to interface his Yamaha CL5 consoles with the rest of his systems on the road and in broadcast mixing situations. RedNet, Focusrite’s acclaimed range of Ethernet-networked studio interfaces based around the tried-and-tested Audinate Dante Ethernet audio networking system, offers tremendous flexibility in a wide range of applications. So far, Sandweiss has used his system with the RedNet 6 units on the recent 86th Academy Awards (with longtime associate Biff Dawes mixing the music performances on the live broadcast), the BET Awards, the EMMY’s, the American Music Awards, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 50th Anniversary Special, The BET Celebration of Gospel and a recent Conan O’Brien broadcast from the road in Dallas.



Sandweiss states, “I have flight pack systems, and the flight packs house a Yamaha CL5 console that works on the Dante network. To record from the CL5, we basically push the signal through a RedNet 6, which converts Dante to MADI; that feeds my two Fairlight Xynergi Recorders. I wanted something that easily converts Dante to MADI and MADI back to Dante, and that is exactly what the RedNet 6 does.”



We were immediately impressed with the RedNet 6’s ease of setup and use: “It’s so convenient. They have a RedNet controller that talks to the RedNet 6, and it’s very easy to set up. It’s a very easy box to get up and running real quickly for what you need to do. It needs to be flawless in the signal back and forth, and it manages to do that very well. And aside from that, it has that classic cool red look, it’s only one rack unit and it’s priced right. What more can I say?”



