Blonder Tongue Executive Vice President to Join Commercial Services Panel Discussion at CableFAX Digital & Tech Summit

OLD BRIDGE, N.J. -- April 28, 2014 -- Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE MKT:BDR) today announced that the company's Executive Vice President Emily Nikoo will participate as a panel member during CableFAX's Digital & Tech Summit, May 21, at the Yale Club in New York City. Nikoo will join fellow industry authorities Doug Vogel, senior product manager at Comcast, and Steve Brislenn, senior manager, VEO-Enterprise Solutions at Bright House Networks. Part of a full-day conference covering today's issues and opportunities, the panel will discuss "Upselling Digital: Leveraging Network Upgrades to Supercharge Commercial Services" and will provide attendees with a fresh perspective on how their transition to all-digital can amplify their commercial business offerings.

"While many operators are aware of the benefits that a digital infrastructure can have on their residential customers, the impact on the business side is an area that has been less explored," said Nikoo. "I'm interested to hear what my fellow panel members and the audience have to say regarding how to best leverage digital technology to increase revenue opportunities with business customers, and to share the trends and results we have seen in the commercial environment."

In her role as executive vice president of Blonder Tongue, Nikoo oversees the development of the company's product strategy and spearheads the Business Technical Group, a group of cable operators who brainstorm and develop solutions for the business/commercial services sector.

In addition to the panel, Blonder Tongue will be participating in the "Taste of Tech" -- displaying products that meet cable operator's commercial needs on the "Tech" side, along with a fun sampling of Jersey beers like "Summer Blonde" and "Beach Haus" that represent Blonder Tongue's "Taste."

More information on the Digital Summit may be found at http://www.cablefaxdigitalsummit.com/ and at www.blondertongue.com for Blonder Tongue and its products.

About Blonder Tongue

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. together with R. L. Drake Holdings, LLC -- its wholly owned subsidiary -- offer customers more than 130 years of combined engineering and manufacturing excellence with solid histories of delivering reliable, quality products. As a leader in the field of cable television communications, the company provides system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, IPTV, institutional, and professional video markets with comprehensive solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and supports an equipment portfolio of standard and high definition digital video solutions, as well as core analog video and high speed data solutions for distribution over coax, fiber, and IP networks. Additional information on the company and its products can be found at www.blondertongue.com and www.rldrake.com.

