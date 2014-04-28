New York Yankees Install Front Porch Digital Solutions to Migrate, Manage, and Protect Team's Valuable Media Assets

LAFAYETTE, Colo. -- April 28, 2014 -- Front Porch Digital, the global leader in cloud-based content storage management (CSM) solutions, today announced that the New York Yankees baseball franchise has installed a DIVArchive(R) CSM system to manage the team's valuable media assets within its demanding production workflows. The team is also using a SAMMA(R) videotape migration system to migrate its legacy videotapes to digital files.

"The Yankees are one of America's most beloved baseball teams, and in its more than 100-year history, the team has amassed an enormous archive of priceless visual materials. It's an honor to be able to deliver a solution that not only preserves this venerable legacy but also increases the team's production capabilities," said Mike Knaisch, president and CEO of Front Porch Digital. "There is significant value in a team's ability to leverage its media assets. This installation further demonstrates how Front Porch Digital solutions can scale to satisfy the most demanding workflows in the sports market -- from broadcast and production at the league level, to monetizing assets for individual teams."

The DIVArchive CSM system will serve as the heart of the Yankees' editing and production environment, managing the team's digital assets and making it possible to repurpose the content to enhance productions.

In order to be able to access the team's many years of legacy content through DIVArchive, the Yankees installed a SAMMAsolo G4 HD single-stream migration solution, which supports a wide variety of videotape formats on input and then, in flight, simultaneously delivers multiple digital files including frame-accurate, lossless preservation-quality, broadcast-quality mezzanine, and proxy. The team also installed a SAMMAclean videotape cleaning unit to reduce defects from dirt and to identify other defects prior to tape migration. Leveraging SAMMA, the Yankees will migrate thousands of hours of videotape content to the digital domain.

More information about Front Porch Digital is available at fpdigital.com.

# # #

About Front Porch Digital

Front Porch Digital is the global leader in solutions for migrating, managing, and monetizing media content. Operating on site and in the cloud, the company's purpose-built software employs the latest technologies to deliver truly flexible and scalable media workflows. Solutions delivered by Front Porch Digital appropriately manage large and complex media files and workflows while ensuring optimal performance and utmost security. More information is available at fpdigital.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/FrontPorch/FrontPorchDigital-MigrateManageMarket.jpg